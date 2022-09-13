Is she the right woman for me?

Hi Philip,

I am a huge fan of your articles, and may God bless you for I have found relevance in your counselling.

I am 29 years old and seriously considering marriage. I have found a suitable woman to marry but there are a few issues which are making me doubt if I should go ahead and marry her.

My first concern is our difference in education level. She is a form four leaver with a basic certificate in hair and beauty. She is not interested in furthering her education. One the other hand, I am a university graduate and soon enrolling for a Master’s degree. That said, she is very hardworking and has great entrepreneurial skills. My only concern is she may not be in a position to challenge me intellectually and that is a turn-off.

Second concern is her intentions for marrying me. She has a four-year old son and I am afraid she could be looking for a father for her child and not a husband for herself. I don’t mind her being with a son, I am okay as long as the intentions are right.

My main concern is that we are not of the same class. I feel like I am coerced to stoop low so we can be together. My patience is under trial. Yet, I like how she loves me. What should I do?

Hi

Thank you for being an ardent follower of this column. I appreciate your kind compliments on the articles and how they have been of value to you.

Getting married is a big step in the life of any man or woman with such a desire. Many have and continue to make mistakes particularly when it comes to who to marry. The fears/feelings you have are common among those going through the marriage process. There is no stage in the growth of a relationship that does not have its joys, challenges and doubts.

Before we talk about your issues, the fact that you have met someone you have such positive feelings for and looks like a potential candidate for marriage is commendable. However, as you have expressed, there is more to marriage than just meeting or connecting with someone. Therefore, your fears are valid only if you address them well.

First, why do you think you are good together? If your core values align and are not compromised by the secondary issues you have mentioned, then strengthen the love relationship. For example, part of you seems to think that the two of you are good for each other because of the friendship you have.

Test whether this friendship is genuine. In addition, you seem to like the child she has. This is a good thing only if you explore well what this will mean in terms of the responsibilities that come with it. In fact, it is great that the child does not stand as a roadblock for you.

Spouses must learn to create an environment where their authentic relationship leads to a sense of belonging. However, when one spouse begins to think about issues differently and fails to involve the other person so as to reach a speedy resolution, indifference will creep in. A healthy relationship must build a strong sense of belonging for both.

Secondly, a thriving relationship must seek to build on established core values of marriage. Thirdly, marriage is a place where either spouse is allowed to display their individual uniqueness while paying attention to unity.

However, the second but I believe the important question is “Why do you feel that the two of you are not compatible?” The suggestion that the two of you will not be happy together because of her status is questionable. I say that because of two reasons: First, suppose she was an uneducated but successful businesswoman, would you marry her?

Secondly, suppose she was educated but not entrepreneurial, would you still marry her? I find it ironic to love her entrepreneurial spirit and not be happy with her education. From where I stand, I have met many poor men married to successful women in an extremely happy union. Is the right person educated or can the person be industrious enough to make wealth and in turn pay for education?

First of all, there is no right person when it comes to marriage. No one is perfect. As spouses, we are flawed and lacking in many areas. However, once the basic core minimums are visible in a spouse, then the next level is to agree on the secondary issues of concern and how they will be navigated.

You have raised two key issues: First is her education level which we have addressed. Second, is whether she loves you for the right reasons. The feeling that she is searching for a father in you and not really a husband can create cracks that could hurt the relationship and take longer to heal.

It is important to deal with this kind of fear because it has the capacity to weaken your long-term feelings towards her and the boy. I suggest that you discuss this issue with her and openly share your concerns.

In addition, also ask yourself whether your love is genuine both for her and for the boy. On her part, if she assures you that her love is genuine, then let her marry you for both reasons—for herself and for the child. It will be wrong for her to just love you for herself or just for the baby. In such a relation, the package is whole.