International Women’s Day: The awards go to...

Happy woman

This award goes to female politicians and those in the civic space, who used their positions and platforms to alleviate the plight of persons adversely affected by the pandemic. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

What you need to know:

  • The global UN Women theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021 is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”.
  • The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future.

The global UN Women theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021 is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”. The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future. In line with this theme, below are my 2021 Mwema Awards to commemorate the 2021 IWD.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Reggae fans mourn last of the Wailers

  2. Wife Speak: Before you pass judgement…

  3. International Women’s Day: The awards go to...

  4. My futile search for a dependency pass from eCitizen

  5. Handling a poisoned pet

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.