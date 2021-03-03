International Women’s Day: The awards go to...

The global UN Women theme for International Women’s Day (IWD) 2021 is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world”. The theme celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping an equal future. In line with this theme, below are my 2021 Mwema Awards to commemorate the 2021 IWD.

Msamaria Mwema Award

This award goes to all our women who helped perfect strangers or next-door neighbours at their greatest hour of need.

These women bumped on souls who’d been battered by Covid-19, and left for dead on Jericho Road. They used their resources to help these souls, who’d been ignored by other passers-by, to access all the help they needed to get back on their feet again.

Mpangishaji Mwema Award

This award goes to landladies who looked beyond profit and understood when their tenants couldn’t make rent, some for months on end.

These women had to pay land rates, yet, they didn’t let their mounting bills to prevent them from showing kindness. Though it was business, they made it their initiative to show compassion.

Tajiri Mwema Award

This award goes to women bosses who tried to make provisions to ensure their employees were cushioned during the pandemic.

These are women who’ve braved other odds, but they’d never witnessed - nor were they prepared for - anything like this. Yet, they rolled the sleeves of their silk blouses, got down to brass tacks, and did what had to be done; even if their contingency measures wolfed a Black Hole into their balance sheets.

Kiongozi Mwema Award

This award goes to female politicians and those in the civic space, who used their positions and platforms to alleviate the plight of persons adversely affected by the pandemic.

These are women who spoke truth to power - and cold harsh facts to stonyhearted sultans - many times putting their careers and necks in harm’s way.

Mwanahabari Mwema Award

This award goes to female journalists, in various platforms, who used their influence to highlight various issues about this pandemic.

These truth-seekers braved insurmountable odds to bring objective analyses, creative takes or different angles to a globally novel occurrence.