Intercourse as communion

love sex

Lack of intercourse is the sole reason why men lose their doggone minds when they are incarcerated in solitary confinement.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

Intercourse: “Physical, sexual contact between individuals that involves the genitalia of at least one.” “Connection or dealings between persons or groups; also known as communion.” “Exchange especially of thoughts or feelings.”

