Exchanging money
Pool | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

I’m tired of carrying financial burden in our marriage

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • Your husband is probably resistant to doing most things out of wilful desire to abscond from his duties.
  • It appears like you have enabled him to be a joyrider from the very beginning.

Hello Pastor Kitoto,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME My life in crime

  2. PRIME Baraza: In search of a practical, roomy car

  3. PRIME Kitoto: I’m tired of carrying financial burden in our marriage

  4. PRIME Wife Speak: Lousy customer service mirrors our relationships

  5. PRIME Just a Man: When a man prays...

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.