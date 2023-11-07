I’m married, can my brothers contest inheritance from my father?

What does the law in Kenya say about married women inheriting land from their fathers? My father gave me some land before I got married. I am married, and I worry my siblings might contest it.





Dear Reader,

In supporting her decision to affirm the right of Lerioka Ole Ntutu’s daughters to inherit part of his estate Justice Kalpana Rawal, in a Succession Cause, number 1263 of 2000, stated as follows,

"I shall, without any reservation, find that even if provisions of Section 32 do apply to Uasin Gishu area and even if Masai customary law would apply to the estate, the customary law which shall abrogate the right of daughters to inherit the estate of a father cannot be applicable as it shall be repugnant to justice and morality. (Section 3(2) of the Judicature Act)."

The inheritance jurisprudential discourse has grown and continues to give shape and depth to Justice Kalpana Rawal’s interpretation which was then based on the application of international law within the Kenyan legal framework, in particular the pre-2010 Constitution.

The Constitution of 2010, often has opened and expanded some of the legal and cultural spaces that hitherto were as closed and unimpregnable.

Paragraph five of the Preamble emphasises Kenya’s commitment to nurturing and protecting the well-being of the individual, the family, communities, and the nation. Article 1 Clause 1 affirms that all sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only by the Constitution.

These two provisions have not differentiated men and women, children and adults by any chance, intention, or omission. They have all been referred to as the people of Kenya.

The spirit of inclusion is impressed upon people just as institutions.

Article 10 of the Constitution, which speaks to the National values and principles of good governance, alludes to the attitude that state and public officials must wear to embody the institutions they run.

The national values and principles of governance include human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination, and protection of the marginalised.

In the context of land, the non-discrimination and protection of the marginalised are emphasised.

Equality is now a concept and practice catered for in the Constitution. Article 27, Clause 1 gives every person the right to be equal before the law, including equal protection and benefits. Clause 2 provides full and equal enjoyment of all rights and fundamental freedoms.

At the same time, 3 is categorical that women and men have the right to equal treatment, including equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural, and social spheres.

Most people opposed to women inheriting part of their father's estate tend to allocate marriage and culture as factors where both have no claim or room to be considered.

The supremacy of the Constitution is proclaimed in Article 2 Clause 4, which reminds the country that any law, including customary law, inconsistent with it, is void to the extent of the inconsistency, similarly any act or omission in contravention is invalid.

The Law of Succession Act in Section 29 (a) provides for the meaning of dependants in an estate succession matter to be the wife or wives, or former wife or wives, and the children of the deceased whether or not maintained by the deceased immediately before his death.

This section of the law has not described the children to cause and sustain any action to qualify for disinheritance.

This section can be juxtaposed with Article 40 of the Constitution, which provides that every person, only limited by citizenship or lack of it, has the right, either individually or in association with others, to acquire and own property of any description and in any part of Kenya.

At this point, it is necessary to remind those who make claims of women getting married and relocating to their husbands' homes that property can be owned anywhere in the country.

This also needs to be measured by the scale of administrative processes. Let's look at succession as an administrative process. It is essential to invite Article 47 (1) of the Constitution, which provides for every person to have the right to administrative action that is expeditious, efficient, lawful, reasonable, and procedurally fair if read alongside Article 27 (4), which demands of the state not to discriminate directly or indirectly against any person on any ground, including race, sex, pregnancy, marital status, health status, ethnic or social origin, colour, age, disability, religion, conscience, belief, culture, dress, language or birth.

On the strength of the decision in the Succession Cause number 190 of 2013, made in the Nyeri High Court, concerning the estate of the late Ibrahim Wathuta Mbaci, it is given that married women have a stake in the inheritance accrued from their father's property.

Should your brothers decide to disinherit you, you may approach the court through Article 22 of the Constitution 2010, which gives you the right to institute court proceedings claiming that a right or fundamental freedom in the Bill of Rights has been denied, violated, infringed, or threatened.

