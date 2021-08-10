How to introduce a furry friend to your baby

Bringing a newborn baby home is a joyous moment for the family, but it can be tricky for the family pet.

This is because this is a new permanent member into the pet’s life, with an unfamiliar smell, who is often crying and is taking all the attention of its owner. According to vets, babies are not just stressful to parents; they are also stressful for pets.

The new parents find themselves caught between their first babies, their pets and their human baby.

So what do you do as a new parent to make the transition as seamless as possible?

Plan ahead

Before the baby comes, address wayward pet behaviour like reckless jumping, incessant barking; if they sleep on your bed, you may want to wean them off that habit. Even though you are not planning on having the baby sleeping on your bed, there are chances there are days they will rest on your bed.

You can also prepare the environment for the baby as early as you can to give the pet time to adjust. Unpack the baby furniture on time, and train the pets on what is off-limits. Make sure the cat is not sleeping on the baby bed or baby cot even before the baby comes.

Always supervise

When the baby comes home, no matter how much you trust your pet because you have seen them around older children, do not leave the infant with the pet unsupervised.

Cats and dogs love cuddling and may cosy up to a baby while the infant is sleeping, risking suffocation. They may also lick the baby, which is unsafe as they have lots of bacteria, yet their immune system is not fully developed.

Make time for your pet

Much as you might be tired, create a few minutes and give attention to the pet too. A pet that is ignored becomes resentful. When disgruntled, you will notice a dog urinating where it is not supposed to or a cat failing to use the litter box. Paediatricians say pets associate the mistreatments with you having a baby.

When the pet becomes too much to handle, put them in their crate but make sure to give them their favourite treats. Don’t put them on the crate when the baby comes home, especially if you haven’t put them in the crate for long; you will start that relationship on a very wrong footing.

Remember it is possible to provide both your dog and child the love they need at the end of it all.