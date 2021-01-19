Ruth Mwongeli
Courtesy

DN2

Prime

How I slayed the nicotine addiction monster

By  Ochieng' Obunga

What you need to know:

  • Among those she credits with pushing her into the habit was her then-boyfriend, whom she reveals smokes to date.
  • She smoked for fun, learning how to do it without choking or coughing and then she wanted more and more of it. She had sunk into addiction.

When Ruth Mwongeli first smoked, it appeared innocent to her, or at least she thought so. It was cool. Her friends were doing it as well.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Baraza: Which crossover is a worthy successor to my current ride?

  2. PRIME How I slayed the nicotine addiction monster

  3. Kitoto: Will our long-distance marriage survive? 

  4. Wife Speak: Traits of an irresistible man 

  5. Daddy Diaries: Teach children to stand up for themselves

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.