Hospitals now ask mothers to sign consent form before giving babies formula milk

A few years ago, babies born in top hospitals were automatically given formula after birth as their mothers were recuperating from a cesarean section or were unable to breastfeed properly.

No consent was required.

However, there has been a shift where hospitals now require new mothers to sign consent forms before their children are given formula.

Musembi Muthusi, a certified nutritionist at Health Cart, says this is a requirement that mothers must comply with, according to the Mother and Child Health Clinic, which stipulates that children must be exclusively breastfed for six months.

He adds that some facilities use consent forms to ensure consistency in documentation.

However, infant milk can be given to children whose mothers cannot breastfeed for medical reasons.

“Many women struggle with low milk production due to conditions such as hypothyroidism and polycystic ovary syndrome. Some mothers die during childbirth, leaving infants in need of nutrition. In addition, breastfeeding is not always natural for newborns and mothers,” says Mr Musembi.

Mr Musembi agrees that some women may need to use formula but says the majority of women can breastfeed if they are supported by their doctors and families before giving birth.

The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for six months, but for women who cannot breastfeed, the formula is fortified with enzymes that can break down lactose, making it safer for even lactose-intolerant children.

“Infant formulas have improved by adding fatty acids and better quality proteins. They can mimic prebiotics-nutritional ingredients—found naturally in breast milk. Prebiotics promote the growth of beneficial or ‘good’ bacteria in the baby’s gut,” says Mr Musembi.

However, he notes that formula is expensive, and if a mother tries to dilute it to make it last longer, the baby will not get enough to eat and may suffer from malnutrition and diarrhea.

Unlike in earlier days, when children could also be fed cow milk, Mr Musembi advises against feeding a child cow's milk before the age of one because of lactose intolerance.

“You can introduce cow’s milk to your baby at the age of 12 months. Before the age of 12 months, cow's milk can put your baby at risk of intestinal bleeding. It also has too many proteins and minerals for your baby’s kidneys to process and does not have the right amount of nutrients your baby needs,” he says.

He also warns that early weaning can also lead to childhood obesity.

According to Mr Musembi, breastfed babies have many advantages, including fewer ear infections and fewer digestive problems. They grow differently. Breast milk even protects children against obesity later in life.

“Breastfeeding can also help protect your baby against lower respiratory infections and severe or persistent diarrhoea, asthma, eczema, Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, obesity, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, leukaemia, tooth decay, and other problems that may require orthodontic treatment later in life,” he says.