Here’s what to look for when hiring a lawyer

Help me understand, is it difficult to hire a lawyer for cases like land and divorce difficult or is it just that people fear lawyers? Also, when planning to hire a good lawyer, what qualities should I look for?

Not all legal matters need the services of a lawyer. However, hiring one when need arises should not be difficult. Lawyers are a homogenous professional group formed and funded by common reading and understanding of law. They are weaved together and guided by certain fundamental ethical tenets, irrespective of their different specialties.

It should be understood that any person who has learned the craft of law and acquired the correspondent certificates or recognition is a lawyer. This particular aspect of learning law is tested by the different schools of law under the auspices of diverse universities.

An advocate, however, is that person who has gone beyond their basic law degree, sat and passed some post graduate bar exams at the Kenya School of Law, which is centrally set, examined and accredited by the Council for Legal Education.

A matter of choice

To hire an advocate is a matter of choice guided by a number of factors that can be implicit and explicit in nature. At a personal level, one may hire an advocate owing their ability to pay professional legal fee charged for consultation and anticipated legal services, yet combined by other personalised preferences.

In the general arena, the choice could be motivated by the advocate’s public image, resume, tribe, value system, specialisation and through referrals or links to common ties within particular social circles. Even then, it must be noted, advocates by statute have their operations and relationship across and between themselves, besides their clients directed by the Advocates Act and the Law Society of Kenya Act that speak into Constitution of Kenya.

An Advocate according to Section 2 of the Advocates Act (Chapter 16) is any person whose name is duly entered upon the Roll of Advocates. This means that such a person is practicing as a member of the Bar, and is permitted to represent people, often referred to as clients in a court of law.

Advocates are the persons that form the membership of the Law Society of Kenya. Section 9 of this Act, provides that a practicing advocate shall only be able to do so, if they have been admitted as advocates of the High Court: if their name at the time they are practicing is on the Roll: and if they have in force a practicing certificate.

Valid practicing certificate

When seeking an advocate, one needs to confirm that the person they identify is a member of the Bar Association, in this case Law Society of Kenya and holds a valid practicing certificate, which obligatorily gets renewed annually.

However, if such a person has been suspended by the disciplinary committee or the court where the Advocate is adjudicated bankrupt, then the practicing certificate, though in force, becomes irrelevant as a tool for acceptable practice.

The fear of contracting advocates for representation is valid. While the regulatory body, the Law Society of Kenya expects ethical conduct of its members, incidents of unethical behaviour have been observed and sometimes punished. There is a popular misconception among the public that advocates are sly people, and are misers of truth. This is stereotypic owing a few instances of deceit by some members of this noble profession.

The Law Society of Kenya expects its members who provide legal services in Kenya to meet the standards of learning, professional competence and professional conduct that are appropriate to the services they provide. Central to the aforementioned is the ability of the advocate to protect and promote rights of consumers of legal services and public interest.

No shortcuts

As consumers of legal services, the public should always recall the words of Nyameko Pityana, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of South Africa, who once said, “Effective lawyering takes great of patience, diligence, hard work, systematic drilling and strategy, and always a measured temperament. There are no shortcuts, no instant gratification and no guaranteed wealth but only diligence and sheer hard work……one earns respect by adhering to professional standards and integrity.”

This can be inferred from Principle 12 of the UN Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers, which states “Lawyers shall at all times maintain the honour and dignity of their profession as essential agents of the administration of justice.”

It is this tenet that Justice A. C Mrima dismissed the Petitioner’s claims in the Constitutional Petition E247 of 2021. Good advocates must forever exude integrity. There is no room for less.



