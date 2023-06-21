He has three children from a previous marriage, but he refuses to get a job

Dear Kitoto,

I met my husband six years ago and married after two years of dating. By then he was financially down. I committed everything I had acquired as a single lady to the marriage. Now, it feels like he just wanted to find a woman who can make him live in comfort. I have tried to challenge him to find a job and upgrade our living conditions in vain. He claims he ends up spending all he gets on our food and rent. What bothers me is that, as much as I was a parent of one, he has three children from a previous marriage who go to school.

Now we live on chama loans for children’s fees and the purchase of a plot to build. In all the six years he has refused to introduce me to his parents—although his parents have paid a visit twice to ask me for money. I am not sure if I am married or not. This has left me feeling misused rather than loved. Do I end the whole drama and move on with life? I feel drained financially and emotionally, frustrated and alone.



Hi,

In marriage, getting the ring does not make everything go smoothly. Marriage is about a common bond that stems from “common values and agreement” on certain basic expectations relating to marriage. I can only imagine the frustration you are going through. The pain of feeling alone in the relationship is deep.

Consequently, it is definitely clear that the two of you are operating from two different fronts. The idea is to build a common front in dealing with the hurdles you are facing.

Several key issues emerge from your email: First, a lack of agreement on core common areas in a relationship can end up being unhealthy. Did you agree on finances, values, and in-law issues? It appears like the whole burden of meeting the basic needs and developmental needs is not clear.

I am disturbed by the fact that your man seems to spend his money on needs he chooses to deal with. Without financial goals in the relationship, fights will be common. Poor financial management continues to paralyse and, in some cases, kill many relationships. In healthy marriages, partners must recognise this and allow plenty of room for open dialogue. Try your best to have intelligent conversations devoid of blame.

Second, it appears like your husband lacks this is a core issue in marriage. At times it is difficult to discern this particularly if your dating did not allow deep and structured moments of dialogue. When partners come into marriage, they may have different expectations.

Your frustration seems to be his lack of direction on many issues—making it difficult for the family to move forward. Consequently, this feeling of being misused in the relationship can cause emotional pain and disorientation. Is he hiding to avoid taking financial responsibility? I suggest that you develop open communication on issues that bother you.

Third, a healthy relationship with in-laws is critical. Such families are and will always be a part of your lives. The question is how to develop and maintain a healthy coexistence. To build a healthy atmosphere, rules of engagement must be set and made clear.

For example, how shall we give support? When and how will they visit, and many more. Such rules may not necessarily be written down—but are communicated verbally in a non-judgmental way. I suggest that you look at how you can remain a blessing without feeling compelled to. This is part of charity. My question is whether both of you agreed on the right path. There must be a clear path to how children from both sides will be cared for.

Agreements on issues help remove ambiguity. They set the precedence on how the relationship will look in the future. Relationships get complicated and difficult to maintain where children from previous and current relationships live together. In such cases, frank and honest discussions are key. Finally, to do this, you may need to forgive so that you can seek ways of reconciliation.

Forgiveness will help you embrace love instead of crying over past faults. We are more quick to notice the weaknesses and faults of others than we are to acknowledge their strengths. In most cases, we will not be able to celebrate their strengths adequately because our torch is constantly shining on their weaknesses.

We have to accommodate the fact that none of us is perfect. Did you ever ask yourself why love is described as being “kind… long-suffering…does not keep a record of wrongs?” My perspective is that without unkindness, kindness cannot be manifested. Do you get the point? The other person’s faults should not be your focus. They should provoke you to do the opposite.

A lack of forgiveness will kill vision and passion. When we play our part, we are able to maximise our “couple power.” Your desire/ambition to get to your destination will be governed by your core values. A lack of forgiveness will corrupt our perspective. Happiness is a choice.

In moments when issues are tough, rejoicing is hard. But we must make it a fruit that does not depend on seasons. As a result, marriage life is not just a sit-down and enjoy thing. Marriage challenges us to grow and move on. Choose joy—solitary confinement is the worst form of punishment.