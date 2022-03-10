Forget wedding drama, marriage is the real task

Marriage is work

Marriage is work. And the work is on the everyday mundane things, such as mutually prioritising each other.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Karimi Gatimi

There is a Swahili saying that, kuzaa sio kazi, kazi ni kulea (Giving birth is not the hard part, parenting is).

