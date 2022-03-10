Forget wedding drama, marriage is the real task

There is a Swahili saying that, kuzaa sio kazi, kazi ni kulea (Giving birth is not the hard part, parenting is).

While nursing childbirth trauma, I cursed the Wahenga that concocted that saying.

“What do they know of feeling like an alien has invaded your body for an entire forty weeks, then having your tummy cut open to pull out a whole human being?” I lamented.

In hindsight, and doing the second decade of marriage, I am wiser.

I remember how stressful it was planning for our wedding day. Much time, money, and mental bandwidth was spent on inconsequential things meant for the big day.

Wedding day

Everyone had a say about the wedding day. For example, between the two of us, we had drafted a guest list of forty people. His family brought their list of a hundred plus and mine brought a bus load!

I remember hitting the roof because my sister and his sister – last borns are special, aren’t they? – wanted their dresses altered, last minute.

“I don’t want a bare back,” my sister said.

“I want my dress bare back,” his sister said, leaving the designer almost in tears.

Planning for the wedding day might have felt like the hard part, but there was nothing to it really. Someone should have told me not to sweat it.

At some point, I remember asking my then fiancé, “Can we just get a witness tomorrow and walk into the Attorney’s office and get done?”

Overwhelming

It was overwhelming, especially as I had gone through a traumatic car jack incident a month to the wedding. The last thing I needed was endless calls from suppliers who shot questions left right and centre.

“Should the orange be the centre piece or the green?” asked the décor person. The DJ wanted a clarification on the play list. Stylist wanted to know, “Should the bridesmaids’ braid or keep their hair open?” Honestly, it would have been easier to call off the wedding, postpone it or skip it all together.

Yet it is in marriage that the rubber meets the road. You have no idea what demons your newly wedded spouse has carried all their life, and no idea how well or how badly those demons will dwell with yours. You have no idea what world views your new spouse holds – forget what they told you - until an opportunity presents itself. It is then that you will see the real person, demonstrating their value system, which might be dimensionally opposite to yours. Naked and not ashamed, as used to refer to the married couple has less to do with being unclothed and more to do with seeing the true colours of your spouse.

Marriage is like a child that you birthed. You give your very best shot at parenting them but how they turn out, is up to them. For example, I am a fervent believer in showers.

“You must shower when you come home, to get rid of grime and dust of the day and to enjoy your sleep,” I tell the children. “You must shower in the morning too, so that you are fresh from the previous night’s sweat and feel invigorated to face the day.”

I thought this mantra would be passed one to my grandchildren and their descendants. But wapi? The other morning, we had a serious argument with the teenager who wondered why someone must shower in the morning, yet they had showered the previous night.

Likewise, marriage is work. And the work is on the everyday mundane things, such as mutually prioritising each other. It is only the wise couple that soon learns that while the entire world can have a say about your wedding, only the two of you shape the marriage relationship.



