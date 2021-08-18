For men fighting family wars

Black sheep syndrome. It's a common occurrence in many families. There's always that one sibling in distress or dire straits who gives the entire flock - or you, the seemingly successful sheep - a bad rap.

(Don't get it twisted. Even black sheep give wool and mutton. Even black sheep were created for a purpose).

Men don't go out in search of family wars, which involve saving a sibling from deep doo-doo. The wars find men. They see men minding their own business. They find men trying to do their best with the cards life dealt them.

And it's not like life dealt you a game-winning hand. You don't have hidden aces up your sleeves. It's just that you kept playing, even when you lost all your winnings, plus the last shirt off your back. You gathered your wits about you and returned to the table. You kept grinding.

Now that you are a little more successful than a sibling who's got entrapped by the issues of life, society expects you to be your sibling's saviour. Folks expect you to be your brother's keeper. If not, they'll say you're selfish or claim that you sacrificed your sibling for mammon.

Homicide scene

Me? I find out a long time ago that God does not want me to be my brother's keeper. That's God's job. God wants me to love my brother.

See, in the Bible story where we get the be-thy-brother's-keeper tale, it's about Cain and Abel. The former murders the latter. When God appears on earth's first homicide scene, Cain exclaims: "Am I my brother's keeper?"

It's a yes or no question. But God doesn't answer it. He doesn't take the bait. It took me years to realise that Cain was mocking God. He was saying that he, a mere mortal, caught the Creator napping. To paraphrase it, he was asking God: "Am I God?"

Let me break it down. Abel was a keeper of livestock. The keeper is superior to his livestock. Livestock cannot save livestock. It's only a shepherd - or The Shepherd - who can fight lions and bears and protect his sheep from mortal harm.

I cannot be my brother's keeper. Neither can you. That's akin to taking the place of God in a sibling's life. Many of us have misread and misapplied a Bible text, trying to be a brother's saviour. No wonder we've failed miserably.

Lost sheep

Look, you can go in search of a lost sheep, find it, bring it back to the pasture, wash its wool and shampoo it and give it the best fodder, only for it to return to the gutter when you go to get a violin to play it a lullaby. I've found out that there are some sheep that only The Shepherd can save. A sheep can only do so much to a fellow sheep.

Salvation missions

When you meet someone who asks why you're not your brother's keeper, show them the two gaping holes on your bedside carpet. The holes your calloused knees have made from years of praying, fasting, petitioning and interceding. Show them the receipts. Yeah, I mean real receipts from fortunes you've spent on salvation missions.

Replay them the strange phone calls, which came in the dead of night. The caller had a gruff voice and, when he handed the phone over, your sibling's soft familiar voice jolted you fully awake. Your sibling said they were a guest of the state. Again. And don't forget to show them the amount of sleep and peace you lost before and after receiving such phone calls.

These are some family wars that some men fight. Wars brought about by their success in life, however small, become an albatross around their neck because of a recidivist sibling.