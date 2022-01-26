Antique

When buying an antique, make sure that it can be used for the purpose it was intended.

| Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Factors to bear in mind before investing your money on an antique

logo (8)

By  Florence Bett-Kinyati

What you need to know:

  • Know where you will fit the piece before you even purchase it. And ask yourself, “Am I buying this for its aesthetic appeal? Its function? Or for both?”
  • If you don’t have the response to this, then walk away with your money and peace of mind intact.

Friday morning saw me in Karen, Nairobi. Located here is an antique shop that I follow on Instagram, and have been dying to visit their physical store. The shop sells preloved pieces – couches, arm chairs, dining chairs, dressers, tables of all kinds and décor accessories such as baskets and mirrors. The owner gets the pieces from auction rooms and antique fairs across Europe.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.