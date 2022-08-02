Every election cycle, it feels like 1999 all over again. 1999 was the year when mankind was turning the leaf to another millennium.

There were those who prophesied about an impending apocalypse at the stroke of midnight on the last day of that year.

Man, at this time, it feels like politics is the bread that is sustaining the lives of men. Me? I know this much is true; man shall not live by politics alone, but by hope.

As President Barack Obama said: “Hope is not blind optimism. It’s not ignoring the enormity of the task ahead or the roadblocks that stand in our path.

It’s not sitting on the sidelines or shirking from a fight. Hope is that thing inside us that insists, despite all evidence to the contrary, that something better awaits us if we have the courage to reach for it, and to work for it, and to fight for it.”

To some men, an election is the beginning and end of their existence. In our country, each general election feels both like an apocalypse or rebirth; depending on who you ask.

An election is not a magic bullet. But the ballot in a man’s hand can, if used correctly – in concert with other like-minded men – can end an error and usher in a new era. This is why every upright man must vote.

New chapter

An election is not the end of the challenges of life. An election can signify the start of a brave new chapter in a nation and, if an upright man seizes the moment and momentum, it can propel him to new levels. That’s why every upright man must vote.

Elections come and go, but the issues of life will still be there. We will still be hit with inflations. Prices of essential commodities will fluctuate.

Our leaders will disappoint us. However, these issues will be addressed better if every upright man votes. A ballot enables an upright man to sit at the bargaining table, and have a say on how his country will be run.

An election is not the end of friendships. Bromances take years to build. These are the friendships that have stood the test of time.

Some of these friendships began in childhood and have, over the years, matured like fine priceless wine.

When upright men vote, friendships don’t come to end, even if they are on different political divides.

Upright men know that the things that unite – from football teams to finances to finer things of life – are more than those that, ostensibly, divide us.

An election is not the end of neighbourliness. Casting a vote does not mean a man has cast away relationships with his neighbours.

These neighbours who are a man’s first responder if and when a man is in need. When an upright man votes, he is doing it because he also cares for the welfare of his neighbours.

An election often brings the worst in some men. It publicly shows our prejudices and deep-seated phobias about other peoples’ cultures and creeds.

I always wonder what goes on in the minds of some men who, under the cover of anonymity in comments sections of YouTube videos, spew a stream of hate against members of communities they perceive to be their enemies.

These misguided men do not know that, regardless of our political affiliations, we all have a common enemy; “sucker-ism”.

That is, being taken for a ride by the very politicians we are defending with our spears and self-esteem.

An upright man takes the moral high ground when others are sinking low.

He knows that, after all the votes are cast and justifiably counted, the winner is the one, regardless of the outcome, who has his dignity intact.