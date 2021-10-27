Every man needs Job's comforters

Job's comforter

Job's comforter as someone who apparently offers consolation to another person but makes the other person feel worse.

Photo credit: Samuel Muigai | Nation Media Group

By  Josaya Wasonga

Job's comforters have a bad reputation. If you're unfamiliar with the Bible story, these are three men - Bildad, Eliphaz and Zophar - who came to see their buddy, Job after hearing about the unfathomable misery that had befallen him.

