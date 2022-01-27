Embattled Miss Mandi picked for YouTube fund

YouTube has released the full list of Africa's most creative YouTube content creators for the #YouTubeBlackVoices Creator Class of 2022.

The highly contested annual list recognises Africa's original YouTube content creators from various genres including art, finance, business, comedy, education, health and wellness.

26 of Africa's most popular and consistent content creators were selected. Kenya will be represented by Justus Nandwa, Angel Lately, Wendy Angel Nangayo and Mandi Sarro.

Black creators

The fund focuses on investing in black creators from around the world who are telling fresh and authentic stories.

While the group of creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa comes from varied professional, social and academic backgrounds, one common thread connects them all: the desire to make a difference in their communities and Africa through relatable and insightful content.

Kenyan creator Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series Shared Moments with Justus, puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories encourages his audience to make the best out of life.

As part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2022, each of the 26 African YouTubers (channels) selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels.

They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.

Talented African creators

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking,” said Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

This is the second class of African creators in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is now established as a multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube.