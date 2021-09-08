Elizabeth Wanjiku: Why I wear my scars proudly

While many women stress over skin care regimes that cost an arm and a leg, Elizabeth Wanjiku Mwangi, 32, has dug deep into her pockets to undergo painful corrective surgeries.

Elizabeth was born a bubbly and healthy child. But just when she was nine months old, tragedy struck, which changed her life completely.

Elizabeth has lived with conspicuous facial scars for the better part of her life.

The mother of two fell into hot ash and sustained severe burns on her face.

“My mother left me on a stool in the kitchen and went to the washroom, but then thunder roared, and I was frightened, sending me off the seat, face-first into hot ash in the traditional three-stone fire.”

The screams from her aunt made her mother run back. When they saw Elizabeth’s disfigured face, they thought she was dead as she was not even crying.

Ending stigma

Today, Elizabeth is passionate about ending social stigma.

“I have a degree in Education, and I did Early Childhood Education as a course last year at Nyandarua North Diocese, a part-time program held at Nyandarua Institute of Science and Technology because I love teaching. Giving values to those young learners makes me happy.”

The proud owner of an ECD Centre in Olkalou shares her story of pain, stigmatisation and finally, acceptance.

“The skin covering my forehead had peeled off and covered my whole face, the eyes, and the nose up to my upper lip. Back then, we lived in the interior Kuresoi before we relocated to Nyandarua in the 1992 tribal clashes.”

Elizabeth says that people were not enlightened about healthcare by then, and her grandparents did not believe in hospitals but prayers and home remedies.

“My grandmother became my home doctor. She treated my burns from cutting the fallen off skin with scissors and applying herbal leaves to dry the wounds, the wounds finally healed, leaving the scars after so many months. Still, my eyes were badly injured such that they were always watery.”

Humble background

As a child, she would often hear her peers saying “huyu analia”, (she’s crying) which would hurt her as she could not understand why she looked different from others.

The firstborn in a family of five and from a very humble background, Elizabeth was brought up in a family full of love which helped her build her confidence and esteem.

Her parents never shied from introducing her as their daughter, nor was there a time she felt discriminated against by her family despite her poor background.

“My dad is a mason, and my mum sells groceries in the market.”

To cope with the people in society who started giving her weird looks and asking questions about her face, Elizabeth grew into an outspoken individual. That made it possible for her to jostle for her space in all ways possible because she learned that the world has very selfish people.

“My class teacher in primary school once came with her child to class, and the girl cried all day, every time she set her eyes on me, which would make my classmate laugh at me; it would hurt, but I never reported to my parents about any case of bullying. I always acted tough, and that was the reason I built my esteem and confidence.”

Elizabeth Wanjiku. Photo credit: Waikwa Maina | Nation Media Group

Her family moved to Nyandarua when Elizabeth was in Class Eight, and her father got a job in Kitengela, Nairobi.

A visit to her father’s workplace changed everything for Elizabeth as her father’s boss informed them of foreign doctors visiting Gertrude Gardens Children’s hospital. She was admitted and booked for surgery.

“The surgery successfully restructured my eyes, although they had to do skin grafting from some other parts of my body. The doctor recommended some expensive lenses but my parents could not afford them so I had to use cheaper lenses.”

When Elizabeth was in Class Five, during parents and teachers meetings, Education officers visited her school.

More surgeries

Being among a group that had been chosen to entertain the guests, the District Commissioner present requested to see Elizabeth and her father.

This meeting ended up discussing how he (DC) will help get Elizabeth booked at Nyeri Provincial General Hospital.

“I underwent some slight restructuring on my nose through skin grafting again. The hospital bill came to over Sh100,000, and the DC did not come through as he had promised, forcing her parents to ask for help from friends and family.”

When she had her third surgery in 2014, Elizabeth was now an adult. Through her father, she learned of other foreign doctors visiting a hospital close to them in North Kinangop.

“I was scheduled for surgery again, which I thought was a breakthrough before I signed for it, but it did not change much. I lost hope of ever getting a successful surgery. This particular one left me shattered. Despite being over Sh200 000, it was very painful; I had open skin grafted wounds that took time to heal, the daily dressing was enough torture.

The financial strain she put her parents through and the pain, yet she is just normal, functioning like any other human, saw her settling for better lenses that cost Sh80,000.

She reveals that even as an adult, there have been cases of people trying to look down upon her. Still, she had to raise her self-esteem above everyone to be able to cope.

“As a teacher, there are times that I would go for interviews in schools and the interviewers would look at me weirdly. I was once shortlisted, but when I went for orientation, I was rejected, the reason being that it will take time for children to get used to me hence delaying learning.”

Devastated by stigma

Stigma is still a challenge to Elizabeth despite her high self-esteem.

“I once went for an interview in a school and was shortlisted, but when I was called to be assigned the work, the owner of the school told me that parents are very sensitive and have to be consulted before allowing me to work there.”

Elizabeth later learnt that the vacancy was given to someone else. She was devastated as she had just separated from her children’s father, and she was desperate to get a job.

“I landed another job as a teacher, but that is the time the dream of starting my school was born. I am now used to the daily questions of “What happened to you?” and the weird looks from people who see me for the first time.”

One of her lowest moments was when she would attend a parents’ meeting for her children, and their friends would be left asking them questions about her face.

“I would feel bad for putting them in that situation which I have no control over.”

Elizabeth, who is currently a youth leader in Nyandarua County where she takes part in various activities affecting her society and is also a vice-chair in a charity group called Large Hearts Life Power (Lahlipo) in which they have partnered with youths from Laikipia County, believes that one day she will be in a better place to advocate for people living with disabilities.

“I have already taken that first step by owning my scars for they remind me of my long journey to acceptance. Having got married at a tender age, I also mentor girls to become better people in society. I started these mentoring activities in my former primary school where I am a Board member.”

Elizabeth wants to own a well-equipped school where not only knowledge is offered but values as well. She hopes to grow her ECD centre and represent children, women and people living with disabilities in larger platforms, end stigmatisation of people living with disabilities and create awareness that we are all abled differently.

“I have developed a thick skin, although I still have a bit of fear when meeting new people, I have learned to live with the fact that I have an outstanding look, so I always get noticed.”

Elizabeth became a young mother while still in high school, but it took constant reassurance from her parents that she still had a bright future ahead.

“My parents love me so much, and they have always protected me from anything that will make me feel less of a person. I have learnt to never settle for less.”

Elizabeth’s children mean the world to her and she hopes to shower them with the same love and acceptance shown to her by her parents.

Living with visible scars is not easy in a world where everyone has an opinion and where perfection is celebrated.

“When I was younger, things were pretty tough for me because I could not understand some of the things I was going through outside my home, be it in school or when playing with my peers, I just had to be that noticeable child. My peers would openly call me “Kale kasichana kameungua uso” which is a term I got used to because even now, at my age, someone would describe me as such, as a girl with scars from burns.”

Elizabeth discourages people from describing others with their disabilities like cripples, blind or deaf.

“I always tell people to normalise seeing disabled people as normal people, just call them by their names because labelling them with their misfortunes not only lowers their self-esteem but freshly reminds them of their pain. People will look down at me sometimes, but I always prove them wrong by being my best.”

Elizabeth’s life struggles to fit in the society, and finally ending her on-off eight-year marriage is one of the things that somehow made her almost fall into depression.

“It caused me so much pain when I thought my then-husband saw me less of a woman because of my scars as he would not respect me, and many times I thought I was forcing things. It took me time for me to stop blaming myself and focus on my life.”

Elizabeth says that her marriage was traumatising as her husband was abusive both emotionally and physically. She never wanted to disclose to her family or friends until it reached a point that she gained the courage to walk away and start afresh.