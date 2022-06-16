Do you own land in a flood-prone area? Before you start building, do some homework

Every year, an estimated 250,000 people migrate to urban areas in Kenya. The World Bank projects that if these figures remain unchanged, half of Kenya’s population will be living in major cities and towns in 10 years’ time.

This population increase means an increased demand for housing, a factor that spurts growth in the real estate sector within these urban areas and their surrounding environments. One such area reaping the benefits of urban migration is Ruiru, Kiambu County, recently featured by DN2 Property.

If you pay a quick visit to the areas surrounding the town, you are bound to see numerous upcoming residential properties. There is, however, one common challenge being faced by many aspiring landlords: nature.

Besmirched by numerous signs of ‘prime plots’, the unsuspecting buyer may get excited by the prospect of acquiring land in the area for development in search of riches. But when the clouds gather and the rainy season comes, some of these prime plots quickly paint a different picture - they flood and become almost swamp-like.

Ruiru is just one example of many ‘wet areas’ in the country where people are increasingly developing due to demand for housing space. While it is not ideal to build in such areas as there are bound to be increased costs, commercial and residential properties keep on sprouting in such areas.

But in case you are a land owner in such a place, or you are an aspiring one who won’t let a little water, mud and marsh get in your way, you might have questions concerning developing your piece of land, and would like to know the various steps and measures you are required to take before embarking on construction.

DN2 Property sought to answer some of these questions.

We had a conversation with Sheila Mwarangu, a senior engineer and Director, Gathara Consulting Civil and Structural Engineers.

Sheila Mwarangu, senior engineer and director at Gathara Consulting Civil and Structural Engineers. Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

What are some of the considerations to make before buying commercial land in wet areas?

Before taking out your cheque book and writing down those figures, there are some considerations you might want to make, perhaps the most obvious one being time and season. Owing to the fact that flooding is not year-long and only happens when it rains or when there is increased amounts of surface water, the ideal time to buy or inspect these lands would be the rainy season.

It is also important to carry out a soil investigation by doing a trial pit. These are pits usually three metres deep, and are dug manually. They help determine the geological structure of the ground, water levels, and the presence of high water tables.

If no firm founding stratum is encountered, then mechanical auguring is carried out until such material is reached. This is usually contracted to a geotechnical company who will carry out the investigation and issue a report which the structural engineer will interpret and issue to the client with recommendations for the foundations. This test ultimately determines the viability of your project depending on the cost of recommended foundation solutions due to the ground conditions.

Should you then build in these areas?

After going through those considerations, you are probably wondering, should I even be building in these areas? Sheila says the answer is yes, it is acceptable to build in these areas, but with the advice of a competent and registered Civil and Structural Engineer who will guide on the various foundation solutions and cost implications.

The ultimate decision whether to develop your piece of land or whether to sell it and try your luck elsewhere will be yours, and will be informed by the results of the trial pits and the cost implications determined.

Compared to places with normal soil conditions, are there special procedures required when it comes to the actual construction work?

Special considerations to make will be mainly due to the swampy conditions of the soil, which largely affect the construction of the foundations and the drainage of the ground. Various ways to address these conditions during construction would be:

If the water is not too much one can directly pump the water out.

If the water is in a huge amount, then one could consider digging a deep well nearby into which the water drains and is then pumped out, that is, dewater the site.

If the above two options are not viable one can consider a pile foundation, which tends to be an expensive solution. Pile foundation is a kind of deep foundation usually formed by long, slender, columnar elements typically made from steel or reinforced concrete, or sometimes timber. A foundation is described as 'piled' when its depth is more than three times its breadth.

Another option is also considering putting in cofferdams which allow for working space in the construction of the foundations.

What are the cost implications of building in such areas compared to building in normal areas?

The extent and depth of the water as well as the increased depth of firm stratum that is often associated with marshy areas will determine the cost implications, which are higher than where we have normal soil conditions. To determine the area to drain to, one would have to know the natural outfall of the ground. This may necessitate filling the ground to make up the levels to facilitate drainage and this will have a cost implication in addition to a more sophisticated foundation solution.

Do these wet conditions have long-term effects and do they affect a building's lifespan?

If the structure is well-built in terms of concrete grade, compaction and concrete covers, then the structure is able to withstand the conditions in the same way a typical building would. Examples of these include structures built out in sea under tidal waves and salty water that last for many decades, sometimes, centuries, however, a competent and registered engineer will be required to design such structures to account for soil conditions and ensure the right materials are used in the right quantities, and the correct procedures followed, for the necessary durability.

It is extremely crucial that where building structures are being proposed, regardless of soil conditions, that a Civil and Structural Engineer is consulted. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Are approvals needed for developing such areas any different?

The same approvals are needed as for any other structure. They are:

All permanent buildings are designed by registered structural engineers who are registered by the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) as Professional Engineers.

All structural designs and drawings are approved by the county government who are the custodians of the building laws, by-laws and regulations.

All buildings are erected by registered contractors who are registered by the National Construction Authority (NCA), hence the need for approvals from NCA.

All buildings must also have NEMA approvals.

All structural works are carried out in strict compliance with the approved drawings and specifications. The project structural engineer should ensure that all critical stages of construction are inspected and approved prior to proceeding with subsequent stages. Periodic quality control tests on structural materials, for example concrete cube tests, should be carried out to ensure that the specified quality is achieved and maintained. The results of the quality control tests should be submitted to the County Government for record.

The suitability of the bearing strata of the buildings are ascertained by carrying out geotechnical investigations prior to commencement of construction.

Why is it important to consult engineers before building in such areas?

It is extremely crucial that where building structures are being proposed, regardless of soil conditions, that a Civil and Structural Engineer is consulted. The Engineer should be registered with the EBK as a Professional Engineer to design these structures and present them to the statutory authorities for approvals.

It is even more critical when it comes to wet areas that civil/structural engineers are consulted. Special foundations might be required where higher concrete grades and larger concrete covers are usually specified or even more complex foundation solutions such as pile foundations or cofferdams during construction. Engineers are also required to interpret the soil investigation report prior to purchase of the land or prior to construction to determine the geological structure of the ground which has a significant bearing on the viability of the building.

After you have done all this, you now have the green light to build the investment of your dreams, and hopefully reap the benefits thereafter in plenty.