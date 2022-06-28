Detangling your pet shouldn't be nightmare

You may have noticed your pet’s fur densely tangled up in tufts especially when you have taken a while to groom it. The matted fur is usually dead hair, dead skin cells, outdoor and indoor residue and even dirt that your pet may have gathered while going about their day.

Removing the unsightly fur is anything but fun for the pet and you may experience some resistance from them when you try to untangle it.

To untangle the fur or de-matting will involve either cutting, shaving or combing through their coat. Mats are often uncomfortable to the pet and make it look untidy if they are not removed often.

Common in dogs

Matting is more common in dogs than in cats as cats usually groom their fur clean often, but if something becomes stuck on the coat as they are grooming and the cat neglects it, mats may form. And not all breeds of cats get their fur tangled up, only certain breeds of cats, especially those with long coats.

Removing the mat will involve patience from you and the pet and it may not come off in one sitting especially if you are just detangling and not shaving them completely.

Get your pet to relax after gathering your tools- scissors if you are shaving them off, a fine-toothed comb, a spray bottle-this is optional, and some treats for the pet.

Gently pull the mat up away from the skin, small parts at a time. If the pet resists, pet it and talk to them in a soothing voice or take a short break if they flat out resist.

Give treats

If you decide to shave them off, cut the mat while holding them perpendicular to the skin and do not pull their fur while cutting. Using the fine-toothed comb, run through the shaved area which will remove any mat that may have been left. Give them treats every time they are calm when working on the fur.

Some other tips are to make sure you do not bathe the pet before removing the mats, you’ll have worse problems on your hands.

If the tangles are small and not too knotted yet, spray them with a hair conditioner to wet them before combing. Getting someone to hold your pet and comfort it while you work on the fur will make your work easier.

Lastly, don’t wait until the fur is too tangled to work on, if you can, detangle any mat any time you spot them it will help or make the grooming sessions often.