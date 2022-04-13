Designing a shared space? Don’t sweat the small stuff

Taking the leap to move in with your significant other is a major milestone in a relationship, and cause for celebration. Your days of schlepping a toothbrush, pyjamas and the next day’s clothing are over now; congratulations.

However, for design-savvy individuals seeking to achieve a particular aesthetic, this may be a nightmare of sort, trying to figure out how to incorporate your beloved’s furnishings and collections into your ideal scheme.

Whether one partner is moving into the other’s house, or whether you are starting fresh in a new residence that you want to turn into your home, it is important to do proper planning to ensure that the moving process is as seamless as possible. You must strike a balance of textures, styles and masculine and feminine lines.

So, on top of the other major factors to consider while remodelling your new space, like costs, location and future needs like starting a family, consider the following tips to smoothen the process for the both of you;

Communicate and compromise

Like any other facet of your relationship, communication and compromise are key. Have open and candid conversations about accessories you want to bring into your new space, and let your partner understand why it is important to you. You also need to see the other person’s perspective, and know when to stand your ground and when to let go.

Be balanced

As much as you want to compare notes and ensure you are on the same page when it comes to decorating, a little juxtaposition of styles is important. For instance, if you have an heirloom dining table, your partner can get to choose a new set of dining seats that match with the table but ones that are in their aesthetic.

Gallery walls are also another way to showcase a couple’s variety of interests. In a larger space, you can have a room where each individual style is pronounced, and have a more neutral and blended style in the other rooms.

Start fresh

For couples who are moving into a new residence as opposed to one moving into the other’s place, you might decide to start anew with furniture and décor, and sell the old furniture instead of combining belongings. This gives you a chance to buy items that you both love and are comfortable with.

The trick here is to avoid doing everything all at once and take it slow instead. You can give yourself a set period of time, say two years, and slowly collect pieces that reflect the both of you. Of course, individuals won’t see eye to eye on everything, but it’s all about respecting each other, finding common ground and ‘not sweating the small stuff’.

Get a professional perspective

If you cannot, despite your best efforts, seem to agree on even the tiniest details and seem to bicker all the time, it is time to bring in a professional third party. A designer can help blend your styles beautifully and practically and work with you as a couple to create a cohesive look. They opinions will also be much more unbiased.

And if you are thinking interior designers are expensive, you do not have to sweat it. The pool is wide and there are professionals for everyone’s needs.

Patience is key

The adage goes that Rome was not built in a day, and neither will your dream home. A calm approach to design timelines serves two purposes; feelings are less likely to get hurt and you might realise you like something you initially thought was ugly, when paired with an accessory you love. You also avoid putting financial constraint on yourself by trying to buy all the things you desire like dream furniture and other accessories all at once.

If you are moving in with your partner in their place, incorporating your design elements bit by bit over time is better as your partner will be more open and receptive to your ideas, rather than trying to overhaul their design all at once.

Create a gender neutral home

The first step towards achieving this is identifying a colour palette that works for the both of you. As long as this is established, you can incorporate as many design styles as you want and as practical. You also want to balance colours; for instance, if the wall painting is dark, incorporate bright art or furniture and accessories. You want to have a place where the both of you feel comfortable and at home.

Have fun

Above all else, have fun while decorating your home as you are not just decorating but creating memories. Time spent painting your house or doing shopping can be great bonding activities. It is also a time to get to know each other more; likes and dislikes, as well as a measure of each other’s imagination.