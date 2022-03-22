Dealing with visitors who are allergic to pets

Pet owners sometimes have to deal with friends who are allergic to animals. They find themselves opting to meet away from the house or cancel the visit entirely.

Much as pet owners wish everyone could interact with their cats, cats carry an allergen that affects many people. In fact, cats are twice as allergy-causing as dogs.

So what should you when visitors stop over and break into sneezing fits? Thankfully, there are a number of ways to make your home friendly to people who are allergic to animals, more so cats. While at it, you also need to be able to spot allergic reactions. Some guests may not know they are allergic to pets, especially children.

Allergic symptoms range from itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing to more severe asthma-like symptoms including chest tightening, shortness of breath and wheezing and hives.

Move the cats

On the day your friends are visiting, move the cats to another room. Move their food, water, scratching posts and sleeping mats away from the area you are entertaining your friends. Your guests will more likely be at ease with cats away, out of sight out of mind, sometimes the sneezing could be psychological.

Before the guests arrive, brush the carpets and couches thoroughly. Majority of cat allergies are caused by substances found in their saliva.

The allergens are transferred to their fur when they groom and also easily move to soft surfaces in the house and more so in areas that the cat has curled up on. Cat dander can be removed easily by vacuuming the seats, carpets and throw rugs.

Clean floors, surfaces

While at it, mop the floors. The floor may appear clean but a last-minute mop can quickly clear most of the dander lying around.

Wipe down surfaces too. Much as pet dander does not stick to hard surfaces, a good amount can land on kitchen counters, the table and window sills. Make sure you use a damp sponge. Dry dusting is not efficient as it mostly kicks the dander back into the air.

After doing all the above, ask your guests to carry their antihistamines medications they normally use to alleviate the allergies. Inform them you have done your best to make the area clean but they should protect themselves.