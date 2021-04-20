We’ve dated online for six years, but have never met physically, help!

Online dating

Long-distance relationships have their own set of challenges that could easily break even any promising union.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Philip Kitoto

Senior Pastor and Relationship Expert

International Christian Centre

What you need to know:

  • Loving him is one thing; him loving you is another.
  • How can you be assured of a bright future in the current circumstances?

Hello, 

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Legal Clinic: My sister is married to an abusive man. How can I help her?

  2. Pawrenting: Your family dog apes your children: study

  3. PRIME Defensive driving

  4. PRIME A sister’s keeper

  5. Kitoto: We’ve dated online for six years, but have never met physically

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.