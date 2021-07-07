Décor for cold weather: 7 tips to make your home a warm haven

Cold weather decor

Staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic can also mean that your immediate living environment could use a breath of fresh air.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Anita Murage

Reporter

Nation Media Group

July is here. For some, the cold gloomy weather offers respite from the heatwave that characterised the first half of the year. It is a time for sips of hot chocolate and fuzzy blankets leaving the closet to swaddle adults and children alike. Staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic can also mean that your immediate living environment could use a breath of fresh air - rich colours, textured fabrics and little accessories and details that keep your home warm and inviting while grey skies dominate the world outside.

