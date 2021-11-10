Corazon Kwamboka.

Corazon Kwamboka.

| File | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

Corazon Kwamboka: My painful and bumpy road to motherhood

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

In 2019, Corazon Kwamboka, an entrepreneur and advocate, got pregnant with her first child. Corazon, 29, says the pregnancy, which came as a pleasant surprise, became one of her greatest blessings.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.