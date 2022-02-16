Furniture

Your outdoor experience will only be enhanced if your furniture is comfortable.

| Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Common mistakes to avoid when buying outdoor furniture

logo (8)

By  Florence Bett-Kinyati

What you need to know:

  • Choose based on the space you have available, your furniture’s exposure and your budget.
  • Potted plants are great where you don’t have landscaped greenery.

I had some childhood friends recently visiting from the UK. They tell me that the temperatures there are currently below zero, and that snowstorms underscore their days. Winter coats, mittens, indoor heating, sullen moods… define their living. When it is not snowing, it is raining.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.