Cheers to foster dads

Father and daughter

It takes a special person to raise a child, but I especially honour those fathers that raise children that they did not sire.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karimi Gatimi

What you need to know:

  • Without Mzee’s regular advice, I would not be anyone’s wife material today.
  • I lived in my grandmother’s house next door, but Mzee set the standards in terms of discipline and fatherly concern.

Mzee is how we refer to him, my maternal uncle, the father who raised us - my siblings and I - when we lost our mother very early in life.

