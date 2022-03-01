Car parts from weeds: The future of green motoring?

An electric car being charged. Cars are responsible for a lot of the carbon emissions that contribute to global warming, but so is their manufacture.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Chris Baran

Cars are responsible for a lot of the carbon emissions that contribute to global warming, but so is their manufacture. Could plastic made from weeds, modular designs and other innovations help the motor industry reduce its carbon footprint?

