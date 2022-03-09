interactive windshield

The interactive windshield of an autonomous car. In a future where autonomous cars arrive on demand to take you where you need to go, there seems little point in owning one.

| Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Car ownership is likely to become a thing of the past, and so could public transport

By  The Conversation

The car is set to undergo a massive transformation in the coming years, as automation gradually eliminates the need for drivers, and electric and hybrid vehicles occupy a growing share of the global market.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.