Nissan Patrol
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Car Clinic: Baraza, what is your problem with the Nissan?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • I have never read anything so blatantly wrong since that time I perused the Flat Earth Society internet forum.
  • You haven’t the faintest idea how old I am, have you? Do some quick Maths: I have been captain of this motoring journalism ship for eleven years straight; as the best autojourno in the best newspaper Africa has to offer.
  • And that is during my tenure at the Nation Media Group; I had been at it before that (that is how NMG took notice and offered me a contract).

Hello Baraza,

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.