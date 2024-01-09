Can you sue a school for hiking fees?

Hi Wakili,

How is school fees regulated in this country? Surely there must be some law on the same. My son’s school has increased fees to almost double this year. Anything we can do about it?





Dear Reader,

The Constitution provides all persons with the right to education, as stated in Article 43 Clause 1 paragraph (f). Further, Article 53, Clause 1 paragraph (b) provides that every child has a right to free and compulsory basic education.

The right to access education should be read and understood in the spirit provided in Clause 2 of this Article, which emphasises that decisions, programmes, and budgets, alongside other actions, by people and institutions deliberating matters concerning children, which may include setting and settling of applicable school fees must be done by the tenets of the child’s best interest principle.

Education as a pillar of Kenyan society, in pursuance to Articles 43 (1-f), 53 (1-b), and (2), is fully provided for in the Basic Education Act of 2013, which, amongst other fundamental issues, includes room for parents and resident/local communities to participate in the school’s educational processes including their professional management to create and sustain an environment of accountability and sense of ownership amongst stakeholders.

Each given law, primarily where it defines relationships between various parties, whether institutions or people, has Regulations that establish legal pathways for the how, where, what, and when.

This is called legal operationalisation. On school fees, reference should be made to the Basic Education Regulations of 2015. Regulation 44 clearly states that no public school or institution shall issue alternative fee structures other than those approved by the Cabinet Secretary.

Further, in Regulation 45, it is provided that every person or Board of Management in a public institution of basic education and training shall only alter or increase fees with written authority from the Cabinet Secretary. Meanwhile, Regulation 46 cautions that members of the Board of Management of an institution that contravenes Regulation 44 or 45 shall jointly and severally be guilty of an offence under the Act.

Allegations of rampant and shameless tampering of school fee structures continue to emerge, with parents bearing the brunt.

In the consideration that education is a fundamental right under the Bill of Rights, the public and anybody feeling aggrieved by such actions can find reprieve in Article 22 of the Constitution, which gives the right to institute court proceedings claiming that a right or fundamental freedom in the Bill of Rights has been denied, violated or infringed, or is threatened.

Following school fees as a subject that may affect many people, the Constitution, in Clause 2 of Article 22, further empowers any person to act on behalf of others regarding court proceedings on matters that require the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms under the Bill of Rights.

Clause 3 of this Article tries to make such petitions or proceedings easy to apply by authorizing the Chief Justice to make rules providing for the aforementioned court proceedings to satisfy the criteria that the rights of standing provided for in clause (2) are fully facilitated, especially formalities relating to the proceedings, including their commencement, are kept to the minimum, and in particular that the court shall, if necessary, entertain proceedings based on informal documentation, besides a consideration to waive fees to commence such proceedings.

In putting together such a petition, the petitioner could wrap the state as a respondent based on Article 21, which demands that the state and every one of its organs observe respect, protect, promote, and fulfil the rights and fundamental freedoms in the Bill of Rights.

In addition, the petitioner could accuse the state of failing to take legislative, policy, and other measures, including setting standards to achieve the progressive realisation of the rights guaranteed under Article 43.

In the petition, the state should be reminded that the purpose of recognising and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms is to preserve the dignity of individuals and communities and to promote social justice and the realisation of the potential of all human beings, as stated in Article 19, Clause 2 of the Constitution.

In conclusion, the petitioner can implore the honourable Bench to apply Article 20 Clause 3 paragraph (b) of the Constitution, which directs it to apply provisions of the Bill of Rights in an interpretive manner that most favour the enforcement of a right or fundamental freedom.



