Can normal chores be mistaken for illegal child labour?

Dear Eric,

I am a firm believer in Christianity. The Bible expects parents to guide and mould children into responsible citizens. This includes ensuring they understand work, and the discipline and satisfaction of accomplishing a task. Yet, I hear everyone saying that children must not be subjected to labour. What does this mean in law?

Dear Maureen,

On June 12 every year, the world unites to challenge child labour everywhere. It is the day to celebrate child development milestones by connecting and consolidating the voices of children, advocates, parents, caregivers, policymakers, communities, civil society organisations, and governments to condemn child labour in all its forms and degrees. The journey that many children have endured to realise the four pillars that define their rights within the frames of the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) has primarily been achieved owing to the strong presence and implementation of the law.

While the International Labour Organisation has for the longest led this conversation, several other global, regional, and local organisations have consistently advocated for contextualised children-centred social and economic systems to protect children from exploitative and illegal labour.

1989 is when the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 44/25 in November, establishing the CRC as a comprehensive statement on children's rights partly to entrench mechanisms to help world nations notice and depart from systems, laws, cultures, and attitudes that disregarded incidents of grave injustices faced and experienced by children.

Currently, about 218 million children aged between 5 and 17 around the world are engaged in child labour, hence deprived of their childhood.

Kenya is seen as a premier nation regarding children's matters. Our Constitution's Article 53, in its entirety, promotes and protects the rights of children to be children. Clause 2 defines the bare minimum of the intentions, processes, outcomes, and anticipated experiences by emphasizing that the child's best interests are paramount in every matter.

Section 18 (1) of the Children's Act of 2022, which was an upgrade of the 2002 version to be aligned with the Constitution, demands that every person not subject a child to any form of child labour, domestic servitude, economic exploitation, or any work or employment which is hazardous, interferes with the child's education, or is likely to be harmful to its health, physical, mental, moral or social development. In Sub-section (3), it is warned that no person shall use, procure, or offer a child for slavery or practices similar to slavery, including begging, debt bondage, servitude, forced or compulsory labour, or provision of personal services, whether or not for gain.

The warning in Section 18 of the Children's Act finds its practicality by the threshold set in Article 53, Clause (1) Paragraph (d) of the Constitution that endows the state, parents, and society the responsibility to ensure that children's rights to protection from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, all forms of violence, inhuman treatment and punishment, besides hazardous or exploitative labour not be compromised. Paragraph (e) emphasises this by commanding every mother and father of a child, notwithstanding the origination and nature of their parental relationship, to ensure care and protection, which must include equal responsibility of both to provide for the child, irrespective of their marriage status and station.

Article 28 of the Constitution gives every person the right to inherent dignity. This right is only realisable for children, just+ as any other person, if other aspects of their development are contemplated and provided as part of the bigger whole. In this context, the state in Article 10, within the commands of Article 53 Clause 2, is expected to exercise governance to create and sustain social justice, human dignity, equity, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination, and protection of the marginalized.

Statistics indicate that 1.3 million children in Kenya are subjected to child labour for various reasons, that are systemically entrenched. It is often attributed to pervasive cultural practices or poverty that is either chronic or caused by the immediacy of a caregiver or breadwinner losing their power to provide necessary primary care. Financial uncertainty remains one of the biggest challenges, but in some scenarios, the absence of fundamental rights infrastructure, such as schools, tends to compound their predisposition to exploitative and circumstantial labour.