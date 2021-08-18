Can I get an Audi or Mercedes Benz with a budget of Sh1.3 million?

Dear Car clinic physician,

I am Richie P, and would like you to educate me on the following. Due to some professional related issues, and for the sake of image, I need to upgrade the car I drive. I am looking at Audi or Mercedes, but due to budget constraints, I am not planning to spend more than Sh1.3 million. I have identified the Mercedes C200 as a possible candidate as well as Audi A3, A4, all locally used. If it were you, which of the two cars would you go for with my budget in mind? I will pass on the car to my wife when our fortunes improve, hopefully in a year’s time. I don't care about the resale value.

Thank you Doc.

Richie P

Hello Richie P,

Calling me a physician is a bit rich, but I will take the compliment. Now, you say you want a German car for the sake of optics or visuals, and your budget is a hair short of one-and-a-half thousand thousands. Boy, have I got a car for you!

Let's get this out of the way: if its props you are after, Mercedes is the answer, but not a C Class. No, you have to be a bit more imaginative. If you want impact, for maximum efficiency, the same principle used with rulers, tape measures and certain other things apply: longer is better. What you want is something bigger than a C Class, but then again there are too many E Klasses around. The E Klasses are so many that even I have one. What you want is the Sonderklasse, an S Class.

For Sh1.3 million, you essentially have a choice of two S Classes: the W140, which has been a long-time favourite of mine and carries the dubious honour of being the vehicle the late Princess Diana lost her life in. The morbid angle is deliberate by the way: a W140 is menacing as hell. You wanted impact? It doesn't come any more blatantly than looking like a Russian mob boss. People will not be awed by you, they will FEAR you. The added advantage of buying a W140 on a budget of Sh1.3 million is you will have plenty of money left over. A good number of clean units have hit my desk costing between Sh0.7 and Sh0.9 million.

For the full amount of Sh1.3 million, give or take a couple grand, you can step up to the W140's successor: the W220. It looked stunning at launch and opinion is divided on how well that appearance has aged over the years. Opinion is universal, however, on the fact that it is an S Class and it fits the bill perfectly as far as visuals are concerned. There is another downside besides the edgy and aging design: the W220 came with air suspension all round. Once it decides to squat on its own free will, you will very quickly discover that faking it until making it sometimes requires a bit of making it before faking it. Watch out.

Which Toyota will serve me better than my Nissan Wingroad?

Hello Baraza,

I am so disappointed and let down by my Nissan Wingroad, which won’t stop overheating, forcing me to replace the gasket twice. The other day, the car broke down in the same way. Kindly advise me which new (in Kenya) Toyota I can get with a budget of Sh1 million to Sh1.2 million since I don’t want these inconveniences anymore.

Thank you.

Dan Benson.

Hello, Man With Two First Names,

Comparing apples to apples and oranges to Nissan Wingroads, your only alternative to the better dressed AD Van, while sporting a Toyota badge, is the Corolla Fielder. It will give you good service right up to the moment when it gets stolen.

Cheerio!

Baraza, which is superior? The Outback or the Forester?

Hello Mr Baraza,

I liked the finality with which you wrote last week, that you have compared the Subaru Forester to the CRV and CX5 multiple times and the Forester wins every time!

Now I don't expect that debate to end anytime soon.

I have two questions for you.

1. Why is the Outback more expensive than the Forester? My Outback friends mock me, calling my crossover cheap while I mock them for driving an expensive station wagon who is right?

2. With the Rav4, CRV and CX5 debate now settled, could you please now compare the Forester to the Volvo CX40.They have a similar look although the Scandinavian is way more expensive. Kindly contrast the two.

Donald (Trump)

Donald Trump,

You are always writing in, and I like that. When a one-term American president is a regular correspondent to your inbox, you tend not to forget. I will now handle your inquiries:

The Outback is more expensive than the Forester for two reasons, the first being demand. The laws of market dynamics dictate that most times when an item is in high demand, the prices will go up. But why is the Outback in high demand, I hear you ask? Aside from the American market, the Outback is the largest Subaru sold to clients. "Wait, that's the Tribeca!" someone shouts, and the response is a Trump-like resounding "WRONG!". Think I'm kidding? Park a BR Outback next to a Tribeca (I have actually done this practically back when new Subarus were being sold along Mombasa Road) and tell me what you see. The two are the same height but the Outback is noticeably longer.

So, yes, with an Outback you get a lot more car than you do with a Forester or even a Tribeca. This means a lot more acreage of space which in turn means more comfort and practicality. So, your friends are right: yours is a cheap crossover, relatively speaking, while theirs is the ultimate adventure car, also relatively speaking.

I would if I could but I can't so I won't. Volovs are notoriously difficult to get a hold of here in Kenya without buying one outright, and my Motoring Press Agency outfit is yet to attain the status at which we purchase vehicles just for testing purposes. However, it would be an interesting matchup because Volvo and Subaru are two very dominant forces in safety rankings and on the lifestyling scene. That comparison should make for good reading...

I’d like to up my driving skills, do you teach?

Hello Baraza,

I am an ardent reader of your column, and I must say, you are so good at it (understatement). In last week’s column, you wrote, '...if you have driving skills like mine...". Seeing as I aspire to be at par or as close as possible, what would be the best way to go about it? Do you have a class? Do you mentor? Teach us your ways master.

I look forward to hearing from you as I am very serious.

Kind regards,

Swai K. Robert

Hi Swai,

Damn straight, calling me good at it is an understatement! I'm the best there was, is, has been and will ever be, but I will not gloat. I am a humble, if outstanding, man.

So, you want to learn from the master, no? I am considering offering practical driving courses - a USP on my part since any Tom, Dick and Matatu Driver can offer theoretical lessons, however, we have what we call stumbling blocks. Impediments, or even road blocks, if we try to be a little punny, and these are them:

1. Financing: a class will require hardware, location and teachers and/or supporting staff. These do not come free, they cost money, and a lot of it at that. "Start small!", I hear a motivational speaker yell somewhere. Yea, no, things are not always that simplistic. An advanced driver training course needs at least one car, at least one trainer and a controlled environment at a safe and secure location. Bough or leased, you will still be spending seven figures at the bare minimum just to "start small".

I am open to investors, though. If anyone is interested in partnering on such a venture, I already have the groundwork in place, all I need is funding (wink, wink)

2. Recognition: well, there is no point in learning advanced driving skills if there is nothing to show for it at the end of it all, is there? Let me tell you a little tale of sadness.

Once I upon a time I visited the Grand Emirate of Americanistan for the purposes of edification on matters road safety under the tutelage of the fine masters at Johns Hopkins University and courtesy of the pockets of the World Health Organization. They even gave me a little piece of paper to certify that they had looked at my skills and abilities and how well I absorbed what I was taught, and they found it to be good. Go forth and save your people from the vagaries of road traffic injuries, they declared.

But it turns out my people don't want to be saved. I went looking for partners for my road safety initiative and instead what I found were competitors with everyone clamoring for attention. I was not surprised by that, what surprised me was when I approached one of the country's biggest car companies (and partners with the NTSA no less) and told them "Lookey! I have WHO certification issued by Johns Hopkins University declaring me a Global Road Safety Leader! I have skills! I have knowledge! We can partner and stuff! We can do things together! Right? RIGHT?"

The response was as cold as it was curt: "This is not the United States, boy! This is Kenya. Sit you a** back down and keep your mouth shut. You know NOTHING".

3. Legislation: we need to legalise the rewarding of initiatives towards improved road safety statistic (that is what advanced driving essentially boils down to, no?). The same way we punish bad driving is the same way we should reward good driving, officially. Anyone with an advanced driving license (see point 2 above, "Recognition") gets certain benefits, such as cheaper insurance premiums, or perhaps even pays lower taxes when buying a car or something like that. This should encourage more people to take up advanced driving. I have already drafted something towards this end but for this to come to fruition, I will need political assistance. I do not like politics at all.

* * * * * *

Yes, I do mentor, but for now I'm not taking in apprentices because my life has entered a new phase and I may need some time to myself to regroup before normal service resumes. I will continue to teach and to guide and to influence, and once the dust settles after the economic impact of Covid-19, we can turn the wick up and see if a training school can be established.