Building? Here’s what to look for and expect from an architect

An architect can turn your idea from a basic one to a masterpiece.

By  Syovata Ndambuki

What you need to know:

  • During the initial meeting, establish whether the architect is a good fit for you - ask questions which will help you determine his ability to handle your project to completion.
  • Referrals tend to work best in most cases, but it is also advisable to research a person’s work before committing your money.

There is no doubt that architecture is interesting. Popular architectural designs such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai prove just how buildings can change a country’s status around the world. But architectural fails achieve the complete opposite. 

