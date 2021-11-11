Building? Here’s what to look for and expect from an architect

There is no doubt that architecture is interesting. Popular architectural designs such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai prove just how buildings can change a country’s status around the world. But architectural fails achieve the complete opposite.

Architects are fundamental in both the design and structural soundness of a building. They are the first professionals engaged in construction projects, be it small residential homes, blocks of apartments, healthcare facilities or complex commercial buildings. An architect can turn your idea from a basic one to a masterpiece. They may also overthink or underthink a project, and you may end up with something less exciting.

With more than 26 years in the field, Charles Ogeto, an architect and director of Maestro Architects, compares architecture to poetry. He describes an architect as a sort of composer with a distinct style and a design philosophy. He is often inspired by nature - the sight of falling leaves, a mighty fallen tree lying across a stream, bright stars on a dark night, grass on rocky terrain and everything outdoorsy under the sun.

To get the best work out of an architect you have to understand how the profession works. Let us start with picking the right architect.

Style and Personality

Referrals tend to work best in most cases, but it is also advisable to research a person’s work before committing your money. Experienced architects will always have a portfolio of works, both online and on site.

Ogeto suggests that you look for design repetitions in their work. Architecture tends to be rhythmic and you can easily establish whether the professional can handle your wildest ideas. He says that shapes on a building tell a lot about an architect’s thought process.

Circles, for instance, signify continuity and infinity while rectangles and squares may mean rigidity. Curves symbolise fluidity while presence of geometric lines such as straight lines, angles and triangles signify orderliness and structure.

These simple details are a window to how an architect approaches the design process. The element of creativity is also important in an architect’s work.

“If you notice that the architect has multiple simple or traditional designs, they are probably shy and reserved,” Ogeto points out, adding that professionals with a distinct wow factor and artistry in their designs are likely to think out of the box and take risks. Both the reserved and risk-taking architects can deliver equally satisfying work depending on your dreams. Just pick a professional whose personality blends with your ideas.

Cost

To get the best work out of an architect you have to understand how the profession works. Photo credit: File

While still on the portfolio, pay attention to their scope of work.

“Architects are trained to handle diverse kinds of work, from the simplest to the most complex, but some choose to specialise on a particular niche,” says Ogeto.

Some projects, such as healthcare facilities or mixed-use developments are quite complex and you need an architect who can handle the complexity. On the contrary, it would be imprudent to engage an architect who is used to handling complex iconic structures in a small project that can be handled by a graduate.

On cost, Ogeto says the profession is regulated by the constitution and other bodies such as the Body of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS) and Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK). The Architects and Quantity Surveyor’s Act, for instance, captured under Cap. 525, gives power to the registration body to determine scale of fees charged by architects and quantity surveyors.

Overall, architects are paid up to 6 percent of the total cost of a construction budget, but complex projects with unique risks can cost more. The payments are, however, remitted in instalments at different stages of the service delivery process.

Neighbourhood Character

Speaking of different stages of service delivery, architects do more than design work and you should expect your engagement to last over a period of time. The first stage, as Ogeto explains, involves verifying ownership documents for the piece of land where construction is to take place.

A professional architect should conduct a search and visit survey offices to ensure you are constructing on the right piece of land. These processes help establish whether there might be legal obstacles during the construction process.

For instance, if a property is charged or the ownership is disputed, then the architect is obliged to abort the project, however, if ownership is confirmed, the architect can proceed to conduct a site visit. This step is critical as they are able to first confirm the existence of the piece of land.

They also establish other factors such as the utilities available, amenities, and most importantly, the neighbourhood character Neighbourhood character is defined by other buildings within a location. It could be congested, lively and upbeat, quiet and serene or commercial.

He explains that architects have to design within a context and ensure a building takes its place in a neighbourhood while standing out reasonably, otherwise the project will stick out like a sore thumb. Picture a residential bungalow along the busy Mombasa Road highway, next to commercial offices, or a palatial residence in the middle of a shanty. Awkward, right?

Briefing Stage

With the context in mind, the project owner and the architect will have a lengthy meeting during which the owner does a lot of talking while the architect listens and takes notes. The owner is supposed to talk about all their dreams, ideas and inspiration.

No detail is too small during this meeting. If you grew up in a large family and had to share every space with a sibling or two, hence you aspire for a spacious house, mention that during the meeting. The architect will then ask questions to clarify your needs and will also share their thoughts with you.

They will discuss the ideas to establish what is realistically achievable and the structural implications of each idea. You may also discuss the materials to be used as well as the project’s budget.

After the meeting, you should expect a write-up of all the things you discussed. If there is anything that was left out in the write-up, this is the time to mention it before moving on to the next stage.

Sketches and Schemes

Architects are creatives, and all creatives research extensively. They also look for inspiration before embarking on the design process. Ogeto says that sometimes he will visit the site again or even take the client for a drive around a specific neighbourhood.

During the trip, he will take note of everything that the client comments on, as well as the features that make them tick. These details serve as inspiration.

For a complex project, he may visit other projects that have set precedence. However, there are many ways to inspire a creative and you’d be surprised at how seemingly insignificant experiences can unleash a wealth of ideas.

The next stage should involve reviewing concepts and sketches presented by your architect. “The sketches are supposed to define circulation and flow in a building as well as define how different functions move horizontally and vertically,” says Ogeta. They will give you an idea of where your living room will be and the other rooms surrounding it.

At this point, you will not see the placement of windows, doors or materials to be used. It’s just about space planning. You may approve the concept or discuss further and request for amendments. Be as open-minded as possible as this stage is all about logic, rather than aesthetics. The architect understands issues to do with circulation better.

Once you approve the concept, the architect will work on a proper design also known as the scheme Design. This is a detailed copy that defines everything, from the size of rooms to materials used, lighting finishes, and even door knobs. It is also the copy that’s taken for approvals at the county offices and the architect takes care of the approvals too.

Defect Liability Period

Your engagement with the architect may take a pause at this point if you already have a project manager or a contractor to supervise the project. However, the architect may continue to manage the construction by tendering your project to a suitable contractor. This means they will conduct interviews and hire the best contractor, according to the scope of work and budget.

They will also continue to supervise the project, ensuring the owner’s dreams are realised as captured on paper and during the briefing meetings. Construction is however dynamic and along the way the structural experts may suggest changes in the design to cater to pressing structural needs. The architect will take note of this and brief you on the same.

Once the project is completed, they will inspect the building and identify any defects. This, as Ogeto explains is known as Defect Liability Period. It is a critical step, especially in buildings with unique ambitious architectural designs or healthcare facilities where functionality is extremely important.

Common defects may include plumbing issues, electrical problems or materials that are not holding up to the pressure of daily use. In one of the most ambitious architectural projects in the USA, a hotel (Vdara Hotel) designed to direct sunlight rays to a swimming pool ended up burning guests, hence earning the name “Death Rays”. That’s an example of a defect which should have been detected during the DLP stage.

The defects should be corrected after which the architect releases maintenance manuals for the owner. They will then generate final drawings known as As-Built Drawings which capture the final building design, including changes made during actual construction.