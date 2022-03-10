The property industry is embracing the Property Management Systems (PMS) software.

Are you a landlord? Here’s why you should consider investing in Management Systems

By  Syovata Ndambuki

What you need to know:

  • Management systems have become a popular and necessary tool in many industries.
  • Some systems have integrated tenant screening, one of the most important steps in rental management.

If you have been to a hotel lately, you might have noticed that waiters are no longer running around taking orders from tables and then back to the kitchen to convey the orders to the chef. They simply key in their orders on a standalone system and the chefs receive the information promptly. Even menus are disappearing from tables. Talk about contactless service.

