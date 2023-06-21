Anne Wambui: I left my job to rescue abused children

On the fringes of Nyeri Town, inside a four-bedroom bungalow, the walls are hung with alphabetical letters, drawing charts, a duty roaster, and photos. On the ceiling, there is decoration imprinted with the word victorious.

This is Neema Gender Based Violence Rescue Centre, a home that shields children from abuse and neglect in Nyeri County.

Just like any home with children, there is a cacophony of noise, some playing, others reading out loud, save for one girl and a boy. They have just been rescued after their parents abandoned them.

“The girl’s mother is mentally ill and the grandmother suffers from dementia. We’re guessing her age to be around four,” says Anne Wambui, the brainchild behind the centre.

With 24 children –boys and girls— rescued from abuse in just a year, Wambui hopes to instil feelings of victory in them to ward off victimhood as they transition into adulthood.

The oldest child at the home is a 17-year-old boy who just joined high school while the youngest is one.

Wambui is a social activist empowering children undergoing unjust treatment under the care of their parents, guardians and the community by educating them about their rights as enshrined in the Children Act of Kenya’s Constitution.

Before starting the rescue centre, Wambui worked as a banker.

It started by buying sanitary towels and undergarments for neglected children before she realised the problem burrowed deep in society and needed full-time intervention

Quit job

She then quit her job to focus on taking care of abused children.

“I decided to make this my full-time job because I realised that even after empowering the abused children, we still sent them back home to the same toxic environment. It was not helping my course,” she says.

She also notes that while she would mobilise volunteers to create awareness among the community to bring an end to the abuse, the children were exposed to more harm and silenced.

“I was sending them back to the perpetrators and abusers who are not strangers to them; they are always relatives, parents and neighbours. These are people familiar to these children,” she adds.

Having grown up in Kiawara slums, Nyeri and witnessing a myriad of challenges that children go through, Wambui says this played a big role in her will to nurture abused children.

Anne Wambui Gacheke, the founder of Neema GBV Rescue Centre in Nyeri County, interacting with her girls on May 6, 2023. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

A majority of parents here, she says, are unable to take care of themselves due to poverty and diseases, leaving the children vulnerable and exposed to harm.

“I also ensure we get justice for the children because the abusers know what they are doing is wrong. I deal with them through the court,” Wambui says.

Some of the stories she shares are heartbreaking.

“I have a girl whose father was violent to her mother. When the mother ran away, she was left under the care of her father. He raped her when she was in Class Seven. He made her take up the role of a wife and take care of the household alongside her younger brother,” Wambui said.

The interview gets interrupted several times, as Wambui’s phone rings endlessly. This time the call is about a child who is homeless, having been thrown out by his grandmother.

Her responsibility is immense with little capacity to house everyone. In some circumstances, Wambui sends children to other homes, in liaison with county children officers.

“I am organising for the boy to go to another home because I do not have adequate bedding,” she says.

Once a child is rescued, she/he is taken to the nearest police station by a well-wisher or the area chief where the children’s officer is notified before being taken to court for legal documents to be obtained.

Commitment letter

The document known as a commitment letter shows the child is being received at the centre or a children’s home or any other home depending on where the child was rescued from, the age, disabilities and gender.

Before bringing a child to the centre, they trace their kin and parents, and if there is someone related to the child, the home is stable and there is a willingness to stay with the child, Wambui allows them to take in the child.

However, once they admit a child at the rescue centre, they ensure they are counselled by professional psychologists that work with her pro bono and when a child needs more than psychotherapy, the home has partnered with the Nyeri County Referral Hospital for treatment.

They are also trained on the consequences of Gender-Based Violence in three categories; physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse.

On sexual abuse, Wambui says they train the children on how to protect themselves.

“Empowering victims is more fulfilling for me than the community who already know what they are doing. Furthermore, from my experience, I have learnt that by empowering the community, I am giving them tools to cover up their tracks when they harm children,” she says.

Wambui gave an example of an incident where a Nyumba Kumi member defiled a primary school child and attempted to cover his tracks.

Anne Wambui Gacheke, the founder of Neema GBV Rescue Centre in Nyeri County, holds her 2023 Zuri Award Young Achiever Category trophy for GBV. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

In most cases, she says, once the abuser molests a child, they start threatening them, to ensure they are not reported to the authorities, which consequently makes children normalise abuse. “When adults are dealing with children, they convince them that they cannot harm them while it’s a manipulation tactic to abuse them and get away with it,” she says.

Poor parenting, Wambui says, has contributed to the challenges facing children in many households. Many parents have minimal interaction with their children as the focus is on providing basic needs.

“Parents should befriend their children and allow them to speak up when they are going through challenges. Most of them are abused and keep quiet because they have no one to turn to,” Wambui says.

“We need to protect the children from abuse and let them know that they have rights that have to be respected. Abuse and neglect of children have been scaling high in the recent past, especially since Covid-19,” she says.

Wambui opines that exposure to certain media forums has left children exposed to vices that are detrimental to their well-being.

She also notes that parents have been relegating their responsibilities to their older children and house girls which further contributes to the erosion of their rights and is also a form of abuse.

“Most people only associate abuse with physically injuring someone, but having a child usurp the role of the parent is abuse. Children have rights,” she says.

Challenges

One of the main challenges Wambui faces in rescuing the children is when they are in court and witnesses refuse to testify or the victims retract their testimony usually because of threats issued by the perpetrators.

She says that often-times, the children are threatened and accused of tarnishing the name of their abuser when they report which leads to stigmatisation where other children avoid playing with them.

“The most disheartening thing is that people who should be protecting these children are often manipulating them to alter their testimony or silence them,” Wambui said.

She also rescues street children.

“Most of them are sent to the streets by their parents who have no means to feed them. They beg for coins on the streets to get money for a meal for the entire household. This is abuse of children’s rights,” she says.

With the help of children officers, Wambui can trace the parents sending their children.

“We have cases where we are finding mothers seated at home chewing khat and they justify sending the children out because they are unable to fend for them. This is child neglect,” she says.

A children’s officer can file a court case and the parents be jailed, depending on how long they have neglected their child and the reasons they give.

Once the children come of age and they clear their O-levels, she ensures that they join college or a tertiary institution where they hone their skills and become independent.

Wambui has one success story so far, where a girl she rescued after repeated abuse from her kin, is now running a thriving business in the beauty industry.

“It feels great when she comes back during Christmas holiday and does our make-up and tells us how to care of our faces.,” she adds.

With no source of income, Wambui relies on donations from philanthropists who help in paying school fees for the children, food provision and catering for the shelter in the rented home.

She recently won the Zuri Awards 2023, as the Year’s Hero Achiever after her spirited fight for children’s rights caught the eye of the masses.