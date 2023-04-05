Caetano Kenya: After sales service is our driving force

Caetano Kenya, the official distributor of Renault, Hyundai, Renault trucks and Kia brands in the country, has good news for its customers.

The auto firm is set to increase its service centres to 40 this year, up from the current 32. It also plans to introduce more motor vehicle brands in the country, giving local buyers even more choice.

The firm’s managing director, Pedro Campos, says the focus is to enhance customer satisfaction.

“Having more service centres spread across the country will take services much closer to Caetano’s customers,” explains Mr Campos.

He assures customers that even as Caetano signs up more local partners for after sales service, the firm will uphold the same high standards set by the Salvador Caetano Group, to which it belongs.

“After sales service is a priority for us. You can have good cars, but without excellent after sales service, you can’t succeed in the auto business,” he comments.

Signing up new partners is a rigorous process. Caetano requires that the partners’ service centres meet all technical specifications. Over and above that, the partners must exhibit transparency and loyalty.

After being satisfied that the partners have met all these conditions, Caetano signs contracts with them and then embarks on training, thereafter providing them with parts, lubricants and tyres, among other items used to service their customers’ cars.

Besides its current 32 workshops around the country, the firm runs a warehouse and service centre along Mombasa Road, at the Crater Centre.

A hallmark of Caetano’s after sales service is the high availability of parts. The firm uses special software to manage parts stock, also buying parts for the auto brands they sell in Kenya, in advance.

Other than distributing vehicles and servicing them, Caetano is helping youths rescued from the streets become mechanical technicians through a project funded by Hyundai, as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility programme, with the support of the National Industrial Training Authority.