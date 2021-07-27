A home for young adults: They too need care, emotional and financial support

Jane Mutahi

Jane Mutahi, who, together with her husband Peter, runs a foundation that helps youngsters to find their footing after leaving institutional care.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

You are considered an adult when you turn 18 years, but are you?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.