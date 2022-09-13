Some principles of when to give way

Gavin,

When two cars travelling in opposite directions both want to turn off into the same side road, which one of them has right of way? Is there a rule that governs all similar circumstances, and can therefore be taught and enforced?

Andrew

There are so many different case-by-case circumstances involved that there cannot be a single all-embracing rule to cover them. But there are some general principles.

The absolute first is a poem:

“Here lies the body of Edward Grey,

Who died maintaining his right of way.

His right was clear

And his will was strong

But he’s dead, just as dead,

As if he’d been wrong”.

Another is “Give Way To Cars On Your Right”. Like you do at roundabouts. In many situations, the sensible pecking order is obvious. An increasingly common situation where it is not is when cars turning left off a major highway enter a slip lane to decelerate just before the turn…and a vehicle coming from the opposite direction is turning right.

Both the principle and common sense point to “Give Way To Cars On Your Right”. The car in the slip road is safely out of the main high-speed stream and slowing down. The car turning right is crossing the main stream, and accelerating, with high speed traffic oncoming. It is more important that the car turning right is not obstructed, indeed, does not even have to hesitate.

In many instances, all the traffic is moving slowly, and the “filtering” principle of one-for-one is the more rational procedure. The lesson in this that seems to escape the imaginations of many is that taking turns to give way in two intermingling streams is not a sacrifice. It allows both streams to keep moving and prevents a tailback which, in almost any urban context, ultimately blocks everything. Giving way to keep the flow moving not only helps the receiver. It also helps the giver.

So a fourth principle is: Use your common sense.

And a fifth is the mantra of the Institute of Advanced Motorists: “Care, Courtesy and Consideration”. Know about Rights of Way, but don’t obsess about claiming them. Do what is safe. Do what is helpful.

Bend over backwards to stop the rattles

Toyota Prado. Photo credit: Pool

I have owned a now old Toyota Prado for many years and it still goes well and reliably in every respect except one. The dashboard rattles on rough roads. On corrugations the noise is unbearable. How can this be cured?

Peter

Modern dashboards rely on what is known as “unitary construction” – a collection of separate and intrinsically flimsy components becomes a rigid whole only when all the pieces are firmly joined together.

Rattling starts when their mountings and joints become worn or loose – after many thousands of kilometres of shaking and vibration in use. Leaving rattles unattended while continuing to judder and jiggle the components accelerates and exacerbates that process.

Tightening and sealing the troublesome joints and even adding supporting brackets is not rocket science, but it is a tedious and physically awkward process – in hidden and confined spaces in the dark while lying upside down on a gearbox tunnel between seats and levers…while dealing with flimsy plastic press-clips designed to be fitted only once.

So, ask your regular garage (or a body shop) if they can do it or know of a specialist in the area. The problem is common enough that specialists do exist. For DIY, arm yourself with a torch, a tube of silicone rubber, some self-tapping screws…and a physiotherapist (in advance) or a chiropractor (afterwards).