Simple ways to handle parasitic worms in your pet

Just like humans, it is common for a dog or a cat to have worms.

As such, worms should not be a cause of worry as they are easy to manage and treat.

Actually, 95 per cent of puppies and kittens are born with intestinal parasites already present in their bodies and they continue being exposed to worms throughout their years of life.

Puppies, for example, can contract the roundworms as soon as they are born, from their mother’s milk.

That is why canine experts advise one to deworm expectant dogs and those nursing with safe, veterinary licensed products.

Common types

The most common types of parasitic worms found in pets are roundworms and hookworms.

However, it is hard to know when a pet has worms as most do not show any signs.

Only at some point might they lose their appetite or lose weight or you might see some string-like shapes in their poop or their bottoms.

Other signs to look out for are vomiting, diarrhoea and abnormally swollen stomach.

When you notice this, visit your vet to get drugs that will completely get rid of the type of worm your pet is suffering from.

Deworming

The best way to deal with worms is to start deworming your pet at an early age. T

alk to your vet to tell you how often you should give them drugs as it differs with the pet's size and age.

The vet will also give you the dosage and tricks to get the pet to swallow the medicine as most usually spit it out.

Sometimes dog worms can be transmitted to humans or spread to other dogs via their poop.

So to avoid re-infestation or spreading to their playmates, it is always a good idea to dispose of the dog poop when they go outside.

Seeing that children are more prone to worm infection than adults because they play on the ground and put dirty objects in their mouth a lot, deworm them often and have them wash their hands after playing with your pet.

You can also choose to periodically deworm all your pets before they begin showing signs of having worms. Every three to six months is ideal.