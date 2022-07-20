Shopping for a brand new truck to scale up your business

The conversation around commercial trucks is changing. With the government’s recent ban of the importation of listed categories of second-hand trucks, sales of brand new trucks are expected to increase.

The ban is a move to promote local vehicle assembly and create more jobs, as well as cut the number of old vehicles on the country’s roads in the wake of the war against harmful emissions.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data shows that last year, local assembly firms produced 6,535 buses, trucks and prime movers. The local assembly numbers are looking up as more motor dealers opt to invest in assembly plants in the country. With the Covid-19 pandemic woes dissipating, the motor industry appears to be back on the upswing.

The demand for light commercial vehicles is expected to increase gradually as business logistics and e-commerce are growing fast. The country is witnessing the rise of more small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and young entrepreneurs running online businesses. Moreover, the rapid urbanisation the country is undergoing has created new retail and e-commerce platforms. These platforms require efficient logistics, thus leading to the growth of the light commercial vehicles market.

Light commercial trucks come in all manner of shapes and sizes with varying interior features. A truck is basically designed to transport cargo or freight. There is a huge diversity in the types, mechanism, power and configuration of trucks. Industry records show that trucks within the light commercial segment are the best sellers in Kenya’s motor industry.

This is mainly due to their large carrying capacity and ability to operate in tough terrain, which is an added value for fast-moving consumer goods retail and wholesale distributors, manufacturers, sand harvesting and passenger transport. In general, sectors such as agriculture and forestry, wholesale and retail trade, transport and communication as well as manufacturing are heavily supported by trucks that transport goods from one part of the country to another.

Not all businesses can afford, or even would buy and pay for a commercial vehicle outright. Fortunately - this is where financing comes in. Motor vehicle dealers have also made arrangements with financiers for their customers to get the funds they need for a purchase. Some dealers have gone a step further and established in-house leasing divisions to support their vehicle distribution function.

Buyers are enjoying the benefits of an increasingly vibrant asset financing industry. Asset financing refers to credit facilities available for purchase or leasing of moveable and easily identifiable capital assets such as cars, trucks and trailers. It is primarily self-securing: the asset financed is the collateral asset to the loan. Buying a brand new commercial truck is a significant investment for any business, big or small. These vehicles are not only a means to transport your cargo, but also represent your brand on the road. That said, what do you need to consider when buying a commercial truck? Not all truck types are created equal or will fit your business needs, therefore finding one that fits your need is essential.

What are your company’s needs? To transport bread, newspapers or even farm produce such as khat, cabbages, carrots, eggs, avocados or potatoes? Based on that need, engage motor sales people on which light commercial vehicle suits your firm best. Ask all the questions you think will enable you to arrive at the correct decision.

You may also have to consider your budget. How much money have you budgeted for? Is such a truck available in the market and will it perform the job? Commercial trucks differ in price, you therefore need to decide how much you are willing to spend on a single unit. You may also want to consider fuel economy.

The face of transport in Kenya is changing as trucks that boast low fuel consumption dominate the scene. There is also growing preference for locally assembled vehicles that allow owners to have bodies customised since commercial trucks are valuable business tools that should meet the needs of a business. Consider also the fuel type the vehicle uses. Are you better off buying a vehicle that runs on diesel or petrol? Ask your dealer to advise you regarding this, pegged on whether your operations are largely in rural or urban areas.

Yet another factor to consider before making a purchase is the robustness of the commercial vehicle. How does it cope with hauling cargo in tough terrains? How powerful is its engine?