Effects of sexual abuse in children

Camilla Edalia is a psychologist and founder of Endeleo Counselling Therapy. She mainly offers psychotherapy services to young people, with a focus on family, relationship and social related issues.

“The first thing we need to understand from Peter’s story is that he went through Adverse Childhood Experience (ACEs), and in his case, that is narrowed down to sexual abuse. The fact that there was no penetration does not preclude it from being sexual abuse, as this can take many forms, such as a child being made to watch sexual activities, child pornography or even being made to carry out such activities with another child.”

She notes that there are four traumagenic dynamics that are identified as the core of the psychological injury inflicted by abuse, namely; traumatic sexualisation, betrayal, stigmatisation and powerlessness. These dynamics can be used to assess victimised children and anticipate some of the problems such children may be vulnerable to as a result of abuse.

“When it comes to stigmatisation, the child incorporates the self-perception that he is bad, guilty, and responsible for the abuse. The perpetrator’s behaviours, bribes, and rewards add to this self-stigma. The child’s self-worth and self-image is destroyed and can lead to suicidal attempts, drug addiction and avoidance.”

Betrayal

When it comes to betrayal, the child loses trust in adults, parents or the perpetrator. If a child discloses such a case but is not believed, this feeling of betrayal is increased, and it can translate to anger towards authority, delinquency and sadness.

“This can also reflect in academic performance like in Peter’s case, and lead to a child acting out in later years when they develop an understanding of what happened to them.”

Edalia also notes that this abuse can affect the way a person views sex and relationships in later years.

“In the traumatic sexualisation concept, a person may develop a misconception on normal sexual behaviour. They may either become hypersexual, or avoid sex completely. It can also lead to a person having flawed perceptions such as child molestation being normal, as well as struggle with sexuality and identity in their adulthood.”

In the concept of powerlessness, a person may view relationships as being made up of a victim and perpetrator. They are therefore going to tolerate abusive relationships, or be perpetrators of sexual violence in order to feel power and control.

Edalia notes that completely avoiding and protecting children against abuse is statistically impossible, as despite whatever factors a parent puts in place, such things are prone to happen. However, educating a child from as early as two years old about their private parts; such as naming them and helping a child understand what inappropriate behaviour is, can help protect them.

“This reinforced conditioning means that a child will report should they face abuse. If for instance a child knows that only they and their parents are allowed to touch their private parts while bathing or while going to the toilet, should anyone else touch the child they will know what to do, that is, report it.”

She also adds that it is important for parents to pay attention to their children and develop a bond of trust with them. This makes the child open up more easily in the unfortunate incidence of abuse.

Sexually abused

Whereas it may be difficult to know if a child is being abused, Edalia offers some tell-tale signs that a parent can watch out for.

“Withdrawal, hostility, agitation, performance change in school, and somatic signs such as stomach aches, paralysis and nightmares, can all be indicative factors of an underlying problem.”

In conclusion, Edalia notes that there is hope for children who face abuse. The first thing you should do as a parent is to believe the child even when the story does not seem to make sense. This will enable you to separate the child from the perpetrator, and reassure them of their security.

“If the abuse is identified and interventions made early enough, statistics show that two-thirds of victims are able to overcome and process the abuse through help such as counselling. Only a fifth will develop extreme negativities such as being perpetrators themselves. And for those who grow up without dealing with the abuse such as Peter, there is still hope through professional intervention, again, like in his case.”

According to a research done by Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, one in every six boys in Kenya has experienced sexual abuse. Another survey by UNICEF collaborates these findings, putting the percentage of boys who face sexual abuse between 6.5 – 15 percent.