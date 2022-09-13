A look at the history and future of number plates in Kenya

Gavin,

Now that the government finally launched new number plates, when and why did we stop having regional distinctions in the issue of number plates?

Kamau

When? In the 1980s. Why? Because the higher number of vehicles made the system inefficient and ultimately meaningless.

When vehicles were first given numbers after the First World War, they were all “regional”, with just one letter distinguishing each of the 14 districts followed by three numbers.

A for Mombasa, B,H,T and W for Nairobi, C (and J? ) for Nakuru, D for Kericho, E for Kisumu, F for Eldoret, G for Nyeri, K for Muranga, L for Kisii, N for Kiambu, Q for Machakos, S for Lamu, V for Isiolo, Y for Nanyuki.

That only catered for a total of about 25,000 vehicles, and because sales levels varied from place to place, the completion of sequences was very asymmetric.

The beginning of K

In 1950, the prefix K was added, followed by the district letter, followed by a third “series” letter to expand the total capacity of the system to more than half-a-million vehicles. Asymmetric sales rates meant some places exhausted their quota before others, and so unused parts of other district sequences were reassigned. A mess exacerbated by production problems that gave some districts periods with no stock at all.

In 1989, the three-letter three-number pattern (LLL NNN) was all used up and the current LLL NNN L pattern was introduced for most vehicles. If I recall correctly, the last of the old numbers, KZZ 999 and the first of the new series KAA 001 A were attached to two cars (new but small) donated by the Kenya Motor Industry association and auctioned to raise funds for the Rhino Charge.

The new pattern offers a sequence of many, many millions. That used to look like forever, and the KAA to KAZ range took 18 years to use up. But KB, and KC (with a new look electronic chip), were consumed at double that rate. KD started in September 2020.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (second right) accompanied by CSs James Macharia and Joe Mucheru and principal secretaries Karanja Kibicho, Safina Kwekwe and Joseph Njoroge during the launch of the new generation number plates. Photo credit: Pool

In the current 7-digit pattern, to the best of my knowledge, there are no regional distinctions. That was always a bit anomalous, given the mobility of the used car market. It used to make some sense as a quick guide to regional economics, and perhaps more importantly as a way of judging the likely condition of a pre-owned car – whether it came from a “tarmac” area or an especially “rough-road” district or from a “rust belt”. Today, 90 percent of number plates go to cars that are used before they first arrive in Kenya, so their local district provenance is irrelevant. Other distinctions, such as year of original manufacture, (or whether they are electric or hybrid) might be more meaningful. No need for asymmetric sequencing, just a stamp that gives the year and either an E or an H suffix or a different colour border (like the socks of Lions rugby players).

Now 16 distinctions and…

Bear in mind, too, that we already have 16 different types of number plate on the roads – the first K series, the new K series, GK for central government, CG for county government, GVN for governors, KA for army, KAF for airforce, KN for navy, CD and UN (and red) for diplomats, blue plates for parastatals, KMCA for motorcycles, KHMA for heavy machinery, KTWC for tuk-trikes, KX for NGOs, and KG for dealers (garages).

And if you want a personalised plate, that’s possible, too. For about Sh1 million. Probably not a deterrent for those minded to customise their prestige. Anyway, the current buzz is that all number plates (several million of them) are about to be revamped simultaneously, including secondary and tertiary authentication elements. Not unusually, absolute clarity on motive and method is hard to come by, and I think I hear a collective public groan at the prospect.

A police vehicle whose rear number plate has faded off moves along Gakere street in Nyeri town on July 4, 2019. Being the law enforcers, police are expected to set the best examples in society unlike the one seen on this vehicle. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The mooted cost of Sh3, 000 is not the problem. For anyone who can afford to run a car properly, that is petty cash. This dismay arises from the hassle likely to be involved, the attendant documentation (both relevant and irrelevant to the central issue), related disqualifiers (whether the reason is the fault of the owners or the system, only the owners will suffer the consequences), the grapple with websites that are not user friendly, the trips to cyber cafes and inconveniently distant inspection centres, possibly draconian police checks, the emergence of old and new data anomalies, and, as mentioned last week, the knowledge that more layers of complex security don’t stop the villains – they just add more loopholes and more opportunities for rent-seeking.

Then, above all, the amount of personal time it will take each owner…multiplied by more than 2 million individuals in terms of lost national productivity. At a guesstimate, including the clerical armies involved, around 20 million man-hours. As I say, the Sh3, 000 is nothing. Most motorists would gladly pay much more than that to not have to go through it.

Then we have the prospect of universal vehicle inspection, with all the same downsides that victimise the right-minded and torment the intellect.

The search for a positive

Finding a positive in all this is not easy, but perhaps there is one. The new plates might be manufactured to a standard that matches the paintwork of a decent car, and not look as though they’ve been hammered out of old dustbin lids by a person who would make an Alcoblow meter turn red 50 paces away.

Some creations of Kenya’s state-sanctioned producers might pass as objets d’art in a museum of manufacturing mess-ups, but even the blokes who make dustpans out of old boot polish tins in Kawangware must wonder what kind of glue our number plate makers sniff. How difficult is it to ensure that when you emboss and paint a flat tin plate that all seven characters are in a straight line, evenly spaced, and that the paint and the relief are synchronised, not more like something that would be labeled “freeform grotesque” by an art critic, or “See Me!” by a primary school teacher?

Perhaps we should turn to some industrial power-house of modern engineering excellence…like Tanzania.

How do they manage it? I don’t know, but TZ plates plates look as though they’re made of metal being used for the first time, not like random shards of shrapnel collected from a battlefield. They look as though they’ve been embossed by a machine designed for embossing, operated by a person who is both sober and well versed in such esoteric concepts as “symmetry”, and whoever paints them has a sound grasp of the idea of painting the top of the bumps – always and only the top of the bumps.

Now I admit that compared with the Covid-19 pandemic, or the national debt, or international terrorism, or child trafficking, or thousands of other socio-economic problems Kenya has to grapple with at the moment, the quality of vehicle number plates is perhaps not the highest priority.

So it can wait…or, better still, take it off the government’s overloaded agenda altogether and license private enterprises to do the job (more than one source, please, in the spirit of a competitive open-market economy).

We need a design designed by a designer, and then let Kenya’s private industry (which has made more than 300,000 complete vehicles including Mercedes, Volvos and such to the highest international standards) get on with it. No shortages, no defects, and an end result that the vendor of a limousine is proud to offer and the buyer of the vehicle is proud to own.