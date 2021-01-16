Defending yourself from an attack in public places

If you see a potential danger, you can avoid it or be prepared to protect yourself. Here’s how

This year, we have all had to face the possibility that our lives might suddenly change for the worse. But Covid-19 is only one of the dangers we face. Because we live in a cruel world that is also full of villains who would harm you without a second thought. So you should know how to protect yourself. How to avoid trouble, and defend yourself if you have to.

Avoiding trouble means always being aware of what’s going on around you, whether on foot or driving. Which means no earphones, or texting while you walk.

And learning to obey your instincts. If a situation feels risky, it is. If your intuition says ‘don’t go there’ then don’t go.

Dress appropriately – and for women that doesn’t mean modestly. It means clothing you can run in. That includes your shoes – or being willing to wreck your stockings; it’s far better to run barefoot than in heels. And both men and women should think twice before getting even slightly drunk in any public place that is not completely secure.

Easier target

Walk with your head up and a confident stride that says ‘don’t mess with me’ so that potential offenders go looking for an easier target.

Change track anytime anyone suspicious looks like getting too close to you. And if that’s unavoidable, adopt a fighting stance by raising an arm in an apparently harmless way, like adjusting your hair. So you can block an attack or hit back.

And don’t stop for anyone you don’t know. Because attacks often start as an attempted conversation, to get you off guard.

When driving, constantly look around for signs of danger. Keep as much manoeuvring room around you as possible, and park facing ready to go in a well-lit area. When returning to your car, have your keys ready, lock up as you get in and leave immediately.

And if an attack is likely? Now is when you’ll wish you had learned self-defence.

Because surviving an attack means reacting fast. And that’s hard, because we resist causing a scene. So in a self-defence class, you will practise responding until that is so automatic you WILL react immediately when threatened. You will also become fitter, faster, more confident and decisive. And the benefits will spill over into your whole life.

Sign of trouble

You will learn to run hard at the first sign of trouble. Especially if your attacker has a weapon, because even guns are only really effective at short range. You will learn only to fight if you MUST, to do what you have to do, and RUN!

If you are close to an attacker, you will learn to make huge noise to disorient your attacker, without any hesitation or embarrassment. And how to punch and kick to incapacitate your attacker, so you can run.

Because self-defence is not Hollywood heroics. It is awareness. And the skill to use force so you can escape. Join a class. It could save your life.

* Self-defence classes are available online these days, so you can learn at home.

Email me at nyumbayangu@me.com for a contact.