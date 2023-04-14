Cynthia Mideva: Pastor’s beauty queen who has taken Africa, world by storm

For Cynthia Mideva Orengo, the reigning Intercontinental Face of Beauty Africa, beauty is not just physical appearance. Rather, it encompasses the character of a person, and how they relate with people.

Ms Mideva was born and raised in a religious family where her father and mother served as pastors, so getting into the modelling world seemed like an unattainable and far-fetched dream for her.

But this did not stop her from believing that one day she would live her passion. She says that her participation in the beauty contest in the Philippines clearly demonstrates that hard work pays off.

She was spotted by Ida Noel, the 2022 Intercontinental Face of Beauty Africa, after appearing in a music video by singer Willy Paul.

“Ida saw me at a time when the pageant was looking for someone fresh and new to represent Kenya. I believe it is God’s doing because out of more than a million people, she recommended me. I had always told my parents and siblings that modelling would take me out of Kenya and I am glad it did,” she explains.

She was among other African queens selected from different countries who went to battle it out for the African crown.

“Being on that international platform was a humbling experience. I learnt a lot, such as having to work extra hard so that I could catch the attention of the judges.

“There were 27 of us from all over the world. From Africa we had representation from Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Zambia and Kenya. The judges were looking into things like behaviour and how you relate with the other models. Participation in charity was also a key factor.” She emerged top in the Africa category.

Different cultures

At a young age, Mideva was exposed to different cultures. She took her high school studies in Uganda and later joined the University of Nairobi where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning.

Here, she formulated a plan that would see her develop into a model and hopefully get her recognised for her talent.

“Modelling is my passion, and despite what my parents wanted me to study, I knew that I would find a way to practise it. I am an advocate of self-belief. Believe and then work for it, and it will happen. It has taken me seven years to be where I am now, and this is not the end,” Ms Mideva says. Her first biggest task? Getting her parents on board.

“That was not easy, especially having grown up in a family of staunch Christians. Modelling was among the least desirable career choices for my parents, maybe because of the image that had been propagated by society about modelling.

“Most people believe that it is all about walking half naked. But my parents are now my biggest fans. They cheer me on and celebrate all my wins,” she says.

Being a pastor’s child, she says, comes with responsibilities. You become a role model, whether you like it or not.

But Ms Mideva is grateful for her journey, and insists that her background was important as it instilled in her good values and principles she would never compromise, no matter what.

Besides modelling, she is passionate about empowering young talented people.