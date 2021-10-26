Virtual film festival bridges the knowledge gap on SDGs

The organisers said the virtual festival  provided an opportunity to screen films that thematically align to the seventeen United Nation’s SDGs.

Photo credit: Pool
By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

  • The film entries were judged by a bench of eight judges, determining the films that fit this year’s themes.
  • The judges are Fionna Smyth, Deborah Dauda, Hamzat Lawal, Michael Bronner, Hla Hla Win, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Sarika Hemi Lakhani and Theron Patterson. 

The NGO International Film Festival, which took on October 20 to 22, sought to bridge the knowledge gap on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). At the same time, a larger audience got the opportunity to acquire knowledge, information and engage in discussions around the films. 

