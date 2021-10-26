Virtual film festival bridges the knowledge gap on SDGs

The NGO International Film Festival, which took on October 20 to 22, sought to bridge the knowledge gap on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The organisers said the virtual festival provided an opportunity to screen films that thematically align to the seventeen United Nation’s SDGs. At the same time, a larger audience got the opportunity to acquire knowledge, information and engage in discussions around the films.

For a long time, non-governmental organisations have utilised financial and creative resources at their disposal in the production of films. However, the films remain a preserve of a small audience before being archived in the libraries of the specific NGOs. Hence, this trend has, over the years, contributed to an increased knowledge gap. This year’s virtual film festival will seek to bridge that gap by specifically screening films that align with the UN SDGs.

The film entries were judged by a bench of eight judges, determining the films that fit this year’s themes. The judges are Fionna Smyth, Deborah Dauda, Hamzat Lawal, Michael Bronner, Hla Hla Win, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, Sarika Hemi Lakhani and Theron Patterson.

The festival came at a time when the United Nations has adopted “International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development” as this year’s theme. Hence, it is proof that the global creative community has a huge role in spurring economic growth while providing all people with equal opportunities.