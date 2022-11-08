Over 2,000 varsity students in Siaya for drama festival

Siaya County is hosting the fourth edition of the Kenya Universities Performing Arts Association (Kupaa) National Drama, Music and Film Festival at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

More than 2,000 students from over 20 universities will be performing in the one-week event that features stage plays, films, cultural and modern dances, poetry, fashion and modelling among other creativity genres.

The performances kicked off Monday with Gretsa University presenting a moving dramatized choral verse, “Kaunta-Kaunta”, scripted by George Mulama.

The verse highlights the plight of men who spend their wives’ hard-earned money in chang'aa and busaa dens.

The presenters were Fessy Masha, Cherotich Kadara, Jeptoo, Chari, Dennis Barasa, Faldo Omondi, Dorcas Nekesa and Diana Yere among others. George Mulama and Hezron Manyasi directed the script, produced by Prof Bibi Wabuke.

Election losers

Diana Yere presented a solo verse titled “My Vote” which highlights the plight of political candidates who invest all their limited resources in campaigns and then fail to win seats, plunging them into debt and trauma. The verse suggested that unsuccessful candidates need counselling in cases of extreme upsets.

Moi University presented a play, “Roses of Kafira”, while Gretsa performed a mime, “The echo”. Maseno University presented a choral verse, “Picha Tishi”, before the official opening ceremony.

“This festival is meant to nurture artistic talent in our institutions of higher learning and to entertain the public. Universities should be the beacon of creativity and that is our aim,” said Mr Patrick Ogutu, the secretary-general of the festival.

The current festival features a newly introduced category — modelling. In this category, participants are supposed to display their creativity in both fashion design and modelling on the catwalk.

Fashion and modelling

Fashion and modelling are potentially highly paying careers and students should be encouraged to take them up seriously, said the event chairman, Mr Boniface Isalambo.

With the government encouraging the revival of the local textile industry, the fashion and modelling category comes at an appropriate time, he said.

''This category is meant to show the participants and the general public that fashion is central to our lives and it’s an industry that can employ several people,” said Ogutu.

“We welcome members of the public to attend the 10-day festival,” he added.

Performances proved that the event has truly come of age. Before the Kenya Universities Performing Arts Association (Kupaa) was formed, artistic performances by universities and tertiary colleges were overshadowed by primary and secondary schools in the Kenya National Drama Festivals.

This was because universities are few compared to schools, and their contribution to the festival was lost in the myriad accolades accorded to the schools.

Daily presentations

There will be presentations everyday up to Saturday.

A special event will be held at the The Garden Bondo on Thursday where guests will be given a chance to enjoy a sumptuous lunch in the company of the winners of beauty pageants from all participating universities.

Mr Ogutu has invited the public to attend the festival, promising that there is an abundance of entertainment for all.

The national drams festivals started on a high on November 4, 2021 and will end on November 13, with winning items being presented at a gala performance.

On Monday, outgoing Higher Learning PS Simon Nabukwesi graced the festival. He said students in institutions of higher learning should be exposed to performing arts and market-ready courses related to drama and film to get first hand access to the market.