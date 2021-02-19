The quest to identify Fela’s successor: why it’s time to end it

Nigerian Afro beat musician Femi Kuti duiring a past show.

By  THE CONVERSATION

It’s nearly a quarter of a century since Fela Kuti passed away. Yet, the influence of his music and pan-Africanist thoughts hasn’t stopped. Fela was notorious for the deployment of his Afrobeat as a critical tool against human rights violations, social injustice and insensitive cum inept leadership in Africa. And the conversation as to who best fits the profile of a successor has continued unabated.

