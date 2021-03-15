The Dish: Pablo’s new menu

Lamb chops with mashed potatoes and spinach. The mashed potatoes were just...no.

Photo credit: Abigail Arunga

By  Abigail Arunga

Writer

Pablo’s is the in-house restaurant on the ground floor of the Four Points by Sheraton on Argwings Kodhek. I’ve been to this restaurant several times before, back when it was Best Western – I was a regular visitor, simply because it is convenient. The rooftop was pretty and usually not too packed to allow for a bit of relaxation as we waited for the traffic to go by. But after a particularly underwhelming restaurant week visit (I really don’t know why we still do these, and why we, the customers, do this to ourselves by going), I struck it off my list for anything completely.

