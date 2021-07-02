The delicious return of Nairobi Pizza Week

While the Covid-19 pandemic may have cancelled most of last year’s festivities, local pizza restaurants have made great strides in embracing technology to keep going.

So starting this Friday, from July 2nd to 11th, Nairobi Pizza Week will make its long-awaited return, giving pizza-loving city residents a chance to get two pizzas for the price of one and a couple of drinks on the house.

Joy Wairimu, the General Manager, EatOut, which is behind the event, said the pandemic had a huge impact on them as they could not host events which are a main source of revenue.

“We weren’t able to host Pizza Week 2020 because of the pandemic and like a lot of restaurants we work with, we had to downsize to manage costs,” she said.

As Nairobi Pizza Week returns, pizza lovers will be spoiled for choice with deals at over 100 participating restaurants. From old favourites to new entries, residents can choose from eateries including Pizza Mojo, Debonairs Pizza, Pallet Café, 360 Degrees, Pizza Inn, Charlies Bistro and many others serving up a delicious variety.

“Melted cheese, delicious toppings and a thin crust is all we need to enjoy our favourite pizza and nothing is better than munching on a warm slice of pizza. Our events are centred around making dining out affordable. The collaboration with over 100 restaurants leaves diners spoilt for choice,” Ms Wairimu added.

In the past, people have had to go out to restaurants to enjoy pizza week deals. But this time, city residents who want to partake also have the option to download the EatOut app, select a participating restaurant and order to take part.