Thaddaeus Jullu: My journey into Rastafarianism

Thaddaeus Jullu Jullu, 43, is a Rastafarian. 

By  MUCHIRA GACHENGE

  • The idea of holy herb did not originate from within the Rastafarian faith.
  • Although it is in the Bible where man was permitted to use the seeds and the plants of the land, the idea of holiness was propagated through reggae music, which is extravagantly associated with the beliefs of the Rastafarian people.

Ethiopia might just be another country in Africa for many people. But to those who profess the Rastafarian faith, Ethiopia is the seat of their god, Haile Selassie I. It is heaven— the promised land— to which they will be repatriated from hell; in Jamaica and South America, where they were forcefully taken as slaves. It is a well that springs with spirituality. And to Thaddaeus Jullu Jullu, 43, and a father of one daughter, Ethiopia has a deeper significance.

