Thaddaeus Jullu: My journey into Rastafarianism

Ethiopia might just be another country in Africa for many people. But to those who profess the Rastafarian faith, Ethiopia is the seat of their god, Haile Selassie I. It is heaven— the promised land— to which they will be repatriated from hell; in Jamaica and South America, where they were forcefully taken as slaves. It is a well that springs with spirituality. And to Thaddaeus Jullu Jullu, 43, and a father of one daughter, Ethiopia has a deeper significance.

“Many people’s journey into the Rastafarian faith begins through listening to reggae music. Reggae music is about resistance to oppression by the Babylon system, especially on the Black folks,” says Jullu.

Left for Shashemene

His Rastafarian journey started slightly differently. After a long time of meditation, Jullu packed his bags and left for Shashemene— a town sitting on 500 acres of land and 240 kilometres south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital city— which was donated to the Black slaves who wished to return to Africa, by then His Imperial Majesty, Emperor Haile Selassie I. He met a senior sister in the faith of Rastafarian.

“I asked her what I should do to become a Rastafarian,” Jullu says. “In response, she asked a counter question: ‘Why do you want to be a Rastafarian?’ and her question got me thinking about my spiritual purpose,” he adds.

With the agency to choose what he wanted in his new faith, Jullu decided that he would like to live a life of love.

“I decided that I wanted to show unconditional love to everyone; regardless of who they are, or how we relate. That is how unconditional love became my life’s philosophy even in my new Rastafarian faith,” he offers.

Not a religion but a lifestyle

I was keen to find out how he worships, and what guides his steps in Rastafarianism.

“The first thing you need to note is that Rastafarianism is not a religion. Instead, it is a lifestyle. People who profess the Rastafarian faith do things in a certain way, although they also differ from one person to another. For example, there are those who use marijuana, and there are those who do not. But both are Rastafarians. Still, there are some who eat meat and processed food and there are strict vegans. The common factor is that we believe in Jah, who is His Imperial Majesty, Emperor Haile Selassie I,” he explains.

I am particularly intrigued by his declaration that not all Rastafarians smoke marijuana, which is also known as the holy herb or weed. Maybe, I am trapped in the fallacy of generalisation, like many others, regarding the elements that qualify one to be a Rastafarian. Jullu offers to explain.

“You do not have to smoke marijuana to be a Rastafarian. And neither do you need long hair. But it is crucial to understand the significance of both elements, which are commonplace with Rastafarians. We follow the Mosaic Law religiously, and it is in the Bible where the Nazarites— the chosen people of Jah— were instructed not to shave their hair. It is also in the Bible where God allowed man to eat the seeds and the blessed plants of the land,” he explains.

But is weed really holy?

“The idea of holy herb did not originate from within the Rastafarian faith. Although it is in the Bible where man was permitted to use the seeds and the plants of the land, the idea of holiness was propagated through reggae music, which is extravagantly associated with the beliefs of the Rastafarian people,” Jullu says.

With that clarification, I wanted to join him in worship and find out what happens on their day of worship. It turned out that I had made many conclusions that were inaccurate, as the members of the Rastafarian faith do not have any known procedure of service.

“We do not have a particular order of events. We meet in a place— any place really— which we qualify as a shrine and drum and read the Bible and chat with one another regarding our journeys of faith. However, we observe the Sabbath on Saturday as instructed in the Bible in the Mosaic Law,” he says.